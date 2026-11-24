On Tuesday, November 24, Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons remains sidelined against the Orlando Magic due to a strained right hamstring.

Duren has not played since October 23, when he first suffered the injury against the Miami Heat. He was initially ruled out for at least two weeks before being cleared for on-court basketball activity in the second week of November.

However, Duren was ruled out for an additional two weeks and was scheduled for another evaluation on Sunday. He will be practicing with the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League this Wednesday.

Is Jalen Duren Playing Tonight vs. the Magic?

According to the Detroit Pistons’ official injury report, Jalen Duren won’t be playing tonight against the Orlando Magic. He has been listed as out as he continues his recovery from a right hamstring strain.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reported that Duren was present during the team’s shootaround and was making shots from beyond the arc.

“Shootaround just wrapped in Orlando. Jalen Duren’s still out tonight, but he’s here getting shots up. We should get an injury update today,” Sankofa tweeted.

Here’s another link to Duren’s participation in shootaround if the tweet doesn’t show the videos.

Duren being part of the shootaround isn’t surprising given he’s been out for a month. It’s certainly good news for the Pistons that their starting center will be back in the lineup soon.

Another hint that Duren is close to coming back is the Pistons’ latest medical update. Duren will be practicing with the Pistons’ G League team on Wednesday.

The Pistons have gone 8-5 since Duren went down with the injury.

Pistons Injury Report vs. Magic

In addition to Jalen Duren, the Detroit Pistons have six more players on their injury report against the Orlando Magic.

Cade Cunningham is listed as probable due to right knee soreness. It’s the fourth consecutive game that Cunningham is on the injury report.

Cunningham has been cleared in three of the last four games, so it won’t be surprising if the All-Star guard is upgraded to available before tip-off.

Duncan Robinson will miss his fifth consecutive game as he recovers from a strained left quadriceps. He has no timetable for a return, but he is considered day-to-day.

Ebuka Okorie is out for two weeks and will be sidelined for the sixth straight contest. He is still nursing a strained left oblique injury.

Taurean Prince, who underwent right knee surgery last week, is out for at least four weeks. Ugonna Onyenso and Isaac Jones are not injured, but they are assigned to the NBA G League.

Tip-off for the Pistons-Magic game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.