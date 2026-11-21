The Detroit Pistons suffered a shocking upset home loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Cup tournament, and All-Star Cade Cunningham wasn’t that surprised by the result. He provided some candid thoughts to the media after the game.

Cade Cunningham Says Pistons Got What They Deserved

The Pistons knew they were in for a tough game against the Raptors. Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajaković has built one of the toughest defensive teams in the NBA. However, the Pistons’ 105-102 loss was still shocking.

Cunningham spoke to the Detroit Free Press after the game and shared some candid thoughts. He said, “We just didn’t put it together. I’d say kind of got, I, we, deserve. I thought personally, I didn’t bring enough for the fight.”

Cade Cunningham on tonight’s loss: “We just didn’t put it together. I’d say kind of got what I, we deserved. I thought me personally, I didn’t bring enough of the fight, the energy early on in the game. That’s kind of how the basketball gods work.” https://t.co/1QFtuu60WM — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 21, 2026

Cunningham had filled the box score with 23 points, five rebounds, and nine assists, but the Raptors were able to limit his efficiency. The loss may have eliminated the Pistons from the NBA Cup.

The Raptors moved into second place behind the Orlando Magic in East: Group A, with the Pistons now trailing both teams. However, their next NBA Cup game is a tough road date with the undefeated Magic. It’s basically a must-win in Orlando.

The Pistons couldn’t stop All-Star Scottie Barnes, who dominated multiple defenders en route to finishing the game with 29 points. The Raptors were missing key players Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett, but their role players stepped up to complement Barnes.

Was This Loss A Warning For The Pistons

While the Pistons remain near the top of the East, Cunningham’s comments exhibit mild frustration at losing to a short-handed Raptors team.

The Pistons are short-handed as well, as All-Star Jalen Duren is sidelined with a right hamstring strain and key role players Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland are also out.

The Pistons have a frontcourt hole with Duren sidelined. John Collins has been generally underwhelming so far this season, and that continued against the Raptors.

After scoring 20 points in the Pistons’ previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Collins scored three points against the Raptors and finished the game with a -10 plus/minus rating.

Daniss Jenkins went 5-for-14 from the field and, while talented, may be overexposed if he’s relied on to be a top scorer. Isaiah Joe could be in line for a larger role as he continues getting comfortable in J.B. Bickerstaff’s system.

Joe’s three-point shooting has yet to get going this season, but the Pistons got a nice performance from Kevin Huerter, who scored 20 points. The Pistons need him to remain aggressive with Robinson sidelined.

Ausar Thompson also looked to score, which is always a positive for the Pistons, as opposing defenses generally leave him wide open.

With Cunningham’s steady leadership, there’s little cause for concern within the locker room following the Raptors loss; the Pistons don’t appear to be a threat to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in an extended playoff series at the moment.