Without Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons managed to defeat the Orlando Magic with a 104-186 win.

While the Pistons have struggled a bit as of late, losing two games prior to their Cunningham-less loss, Detroit hasn’t lost its confidence. They are 2-0 in games without Cunningham so far this season.

On Tuesday night (November 24), the Pistons landed a big game from the veteran sharpshooter, Isaiah Joe, who spent a large chunk of the season dealing with a setback.

After the game, Joe expressed confidence in the Pistons, despite the team missing its top star for the night.

Isaiah Joe’s ‘Sky Is The Limit’ Mentality For Detroit

“I think the sky’s the limit. We have a very dedicated group,” Joe said after the game. “Everybody works their a** off, and it shows. Obviously, I’m still getting my legs up under me, getting back each and every game, but we can go as far as we’re willing to go. We just gotta lock in, be together and understand what’s at hand.”

Against the Magic, Joe checked in for exactly 30 minutes.

The veteran sharpshooter went 8-for-15 from the field, knocking down 45.5% of his threes.

Joe produced 21 points, four rebounds, and one steal to help the Pistons seal the deal.

Joe’s Season With The Pistons So Far

The Pistons acquired Isaiah Joe during the offseason in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During his first three games, he came off the bench. Amid the third game of the season, Joe went out with an injury after four minutes. He missed 10 games in a row.

On November 18, Joe returned to action for 15 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans. His playing time slowly increased from then on.

With seven games under his belt, Isaiah Joe produced an average of 11.7 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game. He’s shooting threes at a 34.1% clip for the Pistons so far this season.