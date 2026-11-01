Controversial Ex-Pistons Player Fails To Finalize Deal With New Team

Years after playing for the Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes is searching for a new basketball home.

It seemed that Hayes was set to go overseas to continue his pro career, but it turns out that his deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv has fallen through.

According to EuroHoops, Maccabi’s coach Oded Kattash told the public that Hayes was in talks with the club. And while Maccabi Tel Aviv was ready to agree to Hayes’ demands, the deal did not materialize.

“We were very close to Killian Hayes. We agreed to all his conditions, but it didn’t happen. We really wanted him. I hope we can bring someone in quickly. We need it. At this stage, we’re looking at guards on the market,” the head coach said, via EuroHoops.

It’s unclear why Hayes opted against the moves. It’s also unclear what’s next for Hayes.

Killian Hayes’ NBA Career Takes A Turn

Hayes struggled in the NBA right out of the gate.

The Pistons were confident in the former Cholet standout, making him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

As a rookie, Hayes shot 35.3% from the field and averaged 6.8 points. In year two, Hayes started 40 of 66 games he played, averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Hayes’ third season with the Pistons included his career-highs across the board. 10.3 points per game, along with 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds. The problem? His efficiency continued to sink. At the time, Hayes shot just 37.7% from the field in over 70 games.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Hayes appeared in 42 games for the Pistons. He was waived after the trade deadline. Since then, Hayes has appeared in just 29 games across two seasons. He had a short stint with the Brooklyn Nets and played in 23 games for the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings didn’t retain Hayes for the 2026-2027 season. An overseas run shouldn’t be ruled out, but it’s clear that Hayes isn’t going to be headed to Maccabi this year.