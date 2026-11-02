Kyrie Irving Trade Prediction Isn’t Something The Pistons Want To Hear

If the Detroit Pistons are still on Kyrie Irving watch early, then they won’t like Tim McMahon’s latest update on the Dallas Mavericks star.

With McMahon plugged into the situation over in Dallas, the insider currently doesn’t get a sense that Irving will be on the move later in the year.

“The more I see the team, the more I’m around the team, the more I think it’s going to be awfully hard to trade him,” McMahon said on The Hoop Collective.

“Not that there won’t be a big market–there will be–but if they’ve got a chance to compete for a play-in, playoff spot. I just think it’s going to be really tough to move Kyrie. Also, as much as he means to that locker room, as well as he’s working with Cooper [Flagg]. It was beautiful basketball and, basketball-wise, they are a phenomenal fit.”

Detroit Pistons Get Bad News On Kyrie Irving

A recent suggestion from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix stated that the Pistons are one of a few teams to watch in the Irving market if the Mavericks are open for business.

Of course, the Pistons won’t be alone. Mannix stated that he believes Irving will be the most “in-demand” player at the deadline.

However, demand doesn’t guarantee a deal will get done. The Mavericks might not be in a contending position just yet, but they don’t have any reason to cut ties with Irving at the moment. Two weeks in, the Mavericks are heading into their Monday night game against the 0-6 Sacramento Kings with a 4-2 record.

Irving continues to look strong, despite taking a year off to recover from a major knee injury. With five games in the bag, he’s been knocking down threes at a 39.0% clip, while posting averages of 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds.

The Pistons could use a super co-star next to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt, but certainly should be in the market for another ball-handler. Irving would make the Pistons’ backcourt among the most dangerous in the league.

The good news for the Pistons is that they aren’t desperate. After finishing No. 1 in the Eastern Conference last season, the Pistons are 5-1 to start the 2026-2027 NBA season.

But Irving should still be a dream trade candidate no matter what. Depending on how the Mavs’ short-term future plays out, Irving might end up sticking in Dallas, which would leave the Pistons searching elsewhere.