Pistons Trade Idea Adds Reigning Most Improved Player and Top Trade Target

The Detroit Pistons were the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season. However, Detroit then flamed out in the playoffs, falling to the Cavaliers in the second round. After an eventful offseason, Detroit has started off strong in 2026-27.

Detroit has blasted off to a 5-1 record. That is good enough for second in the Eastern Conference standings. However, they still have trade assets to make a move. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them add the top trade candidate on the market, Kyrie Irving.

Pistons Add Kyrie Irving in Bold Trade Proposal

Here is the full three-team trade proposal:

Detroit Pistons Acquire: Kyrie Irving, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Dallas Mavericks Acquire: Ron Holland II, Kevin Huerter, Jock Landale, Isaiah Joe, 2029 first-round swap (via DET), 2031 first-round swap (via DET)

Atlanta Hawks Acquire: John Collins*; Duncan Robinson; unprotected first-round picks in 2028, 2030 and 2032 (via DET); 2032 second-round pick (via ATL)

*Trade must be executed after Dec. 15

Irving is the top trade candidate on the market. He doesn’t fit the current timeline for the rest of the Mavericks’ roster. Putting him in a win-now situation would allow him to pursue another title. Detroit is in desperate need of a secondary ball-handler next to Cade Cunningham.

Not only would the Pistons add Irving, but they would also add Alexander-Walker. He is the reigning Most Improved Player. Alexander-Walker would allow Detroit to add another scorer and a solid defender to the starting lineup. However, they would pay a steep price.

This trade would neuter any depth that Detroit has added to the lineup this season. It also doesn’t address perhaps the biggest issue, which is depth behind Jalen Duren. Duren is still out with a hamstring injury. Without him, the frontcourt is at risk.

Executing this trade would also deplete Detroit of most of the future assets they could use in another trade. It would be the only move that they would be able to make, as the Pistons wouldn’t have enough assets to fill any other holes on the roster.

Detroit Doesn’t Have to Make Any Moves Yet

It is still early in the season, so the Pistons don’t have to make a move yet. There are still some things they can work out to fully assess the roster that they have. The East is much harder to succeed in this season compared to last year, so a future move might need to be made.

In order to have postseason success, Detroit likely will need to improve the offense. They currently have the 17th-ranked offense in the NBA. Right now, they are leaning on their top-ranked defense to win games. Having the offense catch up will be key to their season.

The Pistons are a team to watch once the trade deadline rolls around. It’s too early for teams to really make a lot of moves, so it will likely be quiet on that front.