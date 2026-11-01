Detroit Pistons ‘Salivating’ Over Kyrie Irving Amid Trade Rumors

The 2026-27 NBA season is still in its infancy, but Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks has already been the subject of trade rumors.

Irving has played in five of the first six games of the season, averaging 21.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He’s also shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range.

After missing all of last season due to a knee injury, the 34-year-old star has developed chemistry with the Mavs’ young star, Cooper Flagg.

However, Irving seemingly doesn’t fit the Mavericks’ future timeline despite their 4-2 record to start the season.

Detroit Pistons Interested in Kyrie Irving

In the latest episode of the Sports Talk podcast with Chris Mannix and Evan Turner of Sports Illustrated, Mannix believes Kyrie Irving will be sought-after at next year’s trade deadline.

Mannix also named the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons as interested teams, but he specifically described the Pistons as “salivating” over Irving.

“I think he’s going to be the most in-demand player at the trade deadline because he’s not on the Mavericks timeline,” Mannix said. “And we talked about Houston. I think Detroit’s another team that will be salivating over getting Kyrie Irving. They’re off to a great start.”

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Mannix explained that the Mavericks can acquire plenty of assets for Irving based on how he’ll play this season, as well as his impact on Dallas’ locker room as a leader.

“I think the Mavericks have a chance to get some real assets back in return for a player that’s been good for them. Great locker room guy for them. He’s really turned himself around in Dallas from his previous stops, but you have a chance to really replenish the draft picks in a deal for Kyrie Irving.”

Irving seems like a perfect fit in Detroit as the secondary option behind Cade Cunningham. The Pistons are off to a blazing start this season, but they are still in need of a reliable scorer to alleviate pressure from Cunningham in the playoffs.

In addition to the Rockets and Pistons, the Miami Heat were recently mentioned by ESPN’s Shams Charania as another team interested in the Mavericks guard.

Is Kyrie Irving Available for Trade?

Despite rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks president Masai Ujiri is aligned with his veteran guard about his role and future with the franchise.

“We truly believe in (Irving),” Ujiri said via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “We truly believe that he can succeed on our team. I truly believe that if we have the right players playing, we can really grow as a team in a new system with Dusty and a new culture we’re trying to build. I truly believe that.”

However, MacMahon reported that plenty of teams are going to be interested in Irving at the trade deadline.

MacMahon added that Irving’s value would help replenish the Mavs’ dire asset chest following the moves made by former general manager Nico Harrison.