Pistons Coach Praises Unsung Hero Paul Reed

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised big man Paul Reed, who has been an unsung hero for the Pistons so far this season.

Reed, who is in his seventh NBA season and third season with Detroit, is averaging 26.8 minutes per game through the first six games of the season, by far the most minutes he’s played per game during his career.

The Pistons have needed his contributions due to starter Jalen Duren’s injuries plus the trade that sent away former big man Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, and so far, Reed has really stepped up his game, helping the Pistons to a 5-1 record this season that tops the Eastern Conference.

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Paul Reed

Coach Bickerstaff has been extremely impressed by Reed’s strong start to the season, suggesting that he is the hardest-working basketball player whom he has ever coached, which obviously says a lot considering the All-Star who Bickerstaff has overseen over the years.

“He plays to his own beat, and I think that’s hard for opponents to catch a rhythm when he is doing that. There’s so many things that he does. I’ll just say this, there’s no person I’ve been around that works harder on his game than P-Reed, and you’re seeing that work pay off. You talk about each guy has a role in leadership for this team, he leads by example by his work ethic, and it’s paying off for him,” Bickerstaff said (via the Detroit Free Press).

Paul Reed This Season for Pistons

It’s still early this season, but Reed — who is making $5.6 million for the Pistons this season — is on pace to shatter all of his career numbers in essentially every statistical category.

He is averaging 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while helping anchor the Pistons’ strong defensive unit. While he likely won’t get as much time on the court as he is now when Duren returns from his injury, there is no doubt that the Pistons view Reed as a key player on their team and someone whom the team’s young players can look up to and emulate.