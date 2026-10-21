Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Has a Blunt Quote About Shutting Down Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Trailing the Boston Celtics, 58-45, at halftime on Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons were determined to get back into the game. At one point, they trailed by 22 points at home.

That’s not a recipe for much success. However, given how the Celtics have a habit of blowing big leads in past seasons, you kind of felt the Pistons had them right where they wanted them.

As it turns out, that was the case. An 18-0 run in the second turned a double-digit deficit into a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. In the end, Detroit ended up holding on for a season-opening 121-113 win at Little Caesars Arena. How did they do it? They held Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum to 13 points on 6-for-23 shooting from the field.

After the game, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff explained and sent a message to the rest of the league for the 2026-27 season.

Detroit Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Sends Message After Beating the Boston Celtics

Despite scoring only 13 points, Tatum finished with 11 assists. He primarily set up new teammate Paul George, who scored a game-high 38 points with five rebounds, five steals and three assists. As for Tatum, Bickerstaff had a blunt quote as to how Detroit held Tatum in check.

“Ausar Thompson,” Bickerstaff said, per Pistons TV. “That simple. You get him in 1 on 1 situations you gonna be in for a long night no matter who you are.”

Bickerstaff also had a subtle quote that the rest of the league should take notice.

“When we outwork you, it’s tough to beat,” said Bickerstaff.

Boston found that out in the second half. After seemingly having the game under control at halftime. However, they outscored the Celtics, 76-55, in the final 24 minutes, including 39-25 in the fourth quarter.

Thompson had 11 points and 11 assists, but the majority of his job was done on the defensive end. Cade Cunningham (eight assists) and Jalen Duran (nine rebounds) each had 22 points, and Duncan Robinson had 21. He was 5-for-9 from the 3-point line, which was big in the second half when he got going.

Detroit Pistons Send Message With Season-Opening Victory

All the talk going into the season in the Eastern Conference was about the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Rightfully so. However, the Celtics were mostly mentioned in that next tier with the Pistons, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors.

Losing a season-opener at home to Boston would have been tough. The Pistons now hit the road for games at Miami, Philadelphia, and New York. That’s a really tough four-game stretch to begin the season.

However, they will enjoy two days off after Tuesday’s win before heading to South Florida to play the Heat. As for the win over the Celtics and the job Thompson did, despite missing 17 shots, he felt good after missing the end of last season’s first-round playoff loss to the 76ers.

“It felt good,” said Tatum, per Celtics on CLNS. “Definitely not one of my best nights…I just have to play better you know part of my role is scoring.”

It wasn’t one of his best nights because of Thompson.