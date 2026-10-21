Jalen Duren Has Message After Pistons Comeback Win vs. Celtics

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren had a clear message to send after the Pistons came back and beat the Boston Celtics on opening day.

Despite going down by 22 points in the game, the Pistons clawed their way back into the game against Boston and ended up winning it 121-113.

It was an incredible comeback by a Pistons team that won 60 games last year, and by taking out a quality veteran team like the Celtics in comeback fashion, it showed that this Detroit team is going to be tough to deal with once again this season.

Jalen Duren’s Message to the NBA

Speaking to reporters following the game, Duren sent a message to the rest of the league that this Pistons team is not to be taken lightly.

“We’re not the team to hang our heads. We’ve seen the bottom. A lot of guys are new here, but we’ve seen the bottom, so we’re not afraid of it. And you know, we fight. That’s the identity of our team. We’ve built everything we have so far off of being gritty, being dogs, and kind of just attacking everybody that comes in front of us. So, I would never say we were scared or worried or anything,” Duren said (h/t HoopsRumors).

Jalen Duren Didn’t Miss a Beat for Pistons

Despite a prolonged contract dispute with the Pistons, Duren didn’t look any worse for wear in the season opener, as he scored 22 points while adding nine rebounds in the win.

Although Duren struggled for Detroit during last year’s postseason, he was an All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection last season, showing just how strong a regular season he had.

The Pistons, of course, are hoping that Duren can not just have another great regular season this year, but also take an even bigger step if and when the team makes it back to the postseason.

As Duren mentioned, the Pistons went through a couple of years where they were in the NBA basement. But after leading the Eastern Conference in wins last year, there are heightened expectations for the team to win this season.