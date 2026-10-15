A former Detroit Pistons star has been included in an NBA G League trade, as he waits for his next destination.

Killian Hayes hoped to be at training camp with the Sacramento Kings this offseason, but they cut ties with the veteran guard well before firing up camp.

The Kings had a team option on the table for Hayes, but opted to decline before free agency. Hayes is available, but he hasn’t been picked up at this time.

If the veteran guard decides to head to the NBA G League to begin the 2026-2027 season, then he’ll have to suit up for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s affiliate squad. According to a report, Hayes’ rights were traded to OKC from Cleveland.

Ex-Pistons Star Involved In NBA G League Trade

“The Oklahoma City Blue has acquired the returning player rights to guard Killian Hayes, forward Justyn Hamilton, and center Babatunde Akingbola from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Zack Austin and a 2026 second-round draft pick, the team announced today,” via Clemente Almanza.

Hayes is no stranger to the G League circuit. During the 2024-2025 NBA season, he spent 18 games with the Long Island Nets during the regular season.

In that time, Hayes posted averages of 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists. He shot 48.0% from the field and knocked down 41.7% of his threes.

Last season, Hayes spent time with the Cleveland Charge. In 19 games, he averaged 22.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. His shooting took a dip to 47.4% from the field and 31.8% from three.

Killian Hayes In The NBA

The Pistons had high hopes for Hayes after he was selected No. 7 in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In four seasons, Hayes appeared in 210 games (145 starts). He averaged 8.1 points per game, while making just 38.2% of his shots from the field.

Hayes was cut by the Pistons during the 2023-2024 season, He saw the court for six games with the Nets in 2024-2025. Last year, Hayes played in 23 games with the Kings. Shooting struggles continued (30.4% from the field) with 5.5 points per game.