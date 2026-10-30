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Detroit Pistons Announce Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets (Oct. 30)

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Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 20: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The 2026 NBA Cup begins on Friday.

One of the 10 games scheduled is the Detroit Pistons visiting the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center as part of East Group A.

The Pistons are coming off a 97-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets, while the Nets are looking to win their first game of the season.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report vs. Nets

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
GettyJalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena on October 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons have five players listed on their injury report.

Jalen Duren and Ugonna Onyenso have been ruled out, while Isaiah Joe, Elijah Harkless and Isaac Jones are questionable.

Duren is still recovering from a strained right hamstring, suffered in the Pistons’ second game of the season against the Miami Heat.

According to ESPN, Duren is out for at least two weeks. He is set to get evaluated in the first week of November.

In his absence, Paul Reed has been picking up the slack. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in his last three games.

Isaiah Joe
GettyIsaiah Joe #17 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena on October 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Onyeso, Harkless and Jones are not injured, but they are signed to two-way contracts.

As for Joe, the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard is nursing a right hip contusion. He suffered the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers last week and has missed the last two games.

It’s safe to assume that Joe is a game-time decision tonight. He could be upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off.

Pistons vs. Nets Preview

Pistons vs Nets
GettyCade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against Day’Ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 115-94.

The Detroit Pistons have dominated the Brooklyn Nets in their last 10 matchups. The Pistons have won seven of the last 10, dating back to December 26, 2023.

Each team represents different sides of the NBA standings. The Pistons are among the top teams in the Eastern Conference over the past two seasons, while the Brooklyn Nets are near or at the bottom.

However, anything can happen, especially with the Pistons playing without Jalen Duren.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
GettyCade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after fouling out against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

In addition to the Pistons and Nets, East Group A also features the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

The Pistons should be favored to top the group since Kawhi Leonard is out for the Raptors, Paolo Banchero is out for the Magic and the Bucks and Nets are still rebuilding.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Detroit Pistons Announce Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets (Oct. 30)

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