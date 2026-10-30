Detroit Pistons Announce Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets (Oct. 30)

The 2026 NBA Cup begins on Friday.

One of the 10 games scheduled is the Detroit Pistons visiting the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center as part of East Group A.

The Pistons are coming off a 97-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets, while the Nets are looking to win their first game of the season.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report vs. Nets

The Detroit Pistons have five players listed on their injury report.

Jalen Duren and Ugonna Onyenso have been ruled out, while Isaiah Joe, Elijah Harkless and Isaac Jones are questionable.

Duren is still recovering from a strained right hamstring, suffered in the Pistons’ second game of the season against the Miami Heat.

According to ESPN, Duren is out for at least two weeks. He is set to get evaluated in the first week of November.

In his absence, Paul Reed has been picking up the slack. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in his last three games.

Onyeso, Harkless and Jones are not injured, but they are signed to two-way contracts.

As for Joe, the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard is nursing a right hip contusion. He suffered the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers last week and has missed the last two games.

It’s safe to assume that Joe is a game-time decision tonight. He could be upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off.

Pistons vs. Nets Preview

The Detroit Pistons have dominated the Brooklyn Nets in their last 10 matchups. The Pistons have won seven of the last 10, dating back to December 26, 2023.

Each team represents different sides of the NBA standings. The Pistons are among the top teams in the Eastern Conference over the past two seasons, while the Brooklyn Nets are near or at the bottom.

However, anything can happen, especially with the Pistons playing without Jalen Duren.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

In addition to the Pistons and Nets, East Group A also features the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

The Pistons should be favored to top the group since Kawhi Leonard is out for the Raptors, Paolo Banchero is out for the Magic and the Bucks and Nets are still rebuilding.