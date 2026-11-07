Golden State Warriors Post 3-Word Message After Splash Brothers Reunion

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors welcomed the Miami Heat to the Chase Center as they continued their six-game homestand.

The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games, beating the Heat 120-100 after an offensive onslaught in the third quarter.

The game also featured the reunion of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, more famously known as The Splash Brothers.

Golden State Warriors Share Splash Brothers Post

In an Instagram post after the game, the Golden State Warriors shared a three-word message featuring Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors included a photo of the former teammates dapping each other up after the Warriors’ win. They also included a reel of the interaction between one of the greatest duos in NBA history.

“Bonds beyond basketball,” the Warriors wrote.

Curry and Thompson were teammates for 13 seasons, forming a “Big 3” with Draymond Green to create the Warriors dynasty. They won four NBA championships together in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. They also made the NBA Finals in 2016 and 2019, marking their dominance for nearly a decade.

Thompson left the Warriors in the summer of 2024 and entered free agency. He joined the Dallas Mavericks, spending two seasons there before becoming a free agent again. He signed with the Miami Heat at the age of 36.

Warriors Fans React to Splash Brothers Reunion

Here are some of the reactions to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson together again for a brief period:

@moonrockmoc: “Splash brothers forever”

@bombo.fromsomewhere: “Splash brothers 4L”

@rileyj0rd: “You can always retire a Warrior Klay, you know you belong here…”

@ro87: “Klay always looks half way annoyed and excited to see Steph”

@gerrenpeterson: “Still hurts to see them on opposite teams! Front office what have you done”

@tyler_liugraver: “Steph finna tell bro just come back to the team”

@xxr.esau: “Thompson and Curry reunited in The Bay”

@kwabena_piesie: “The Greatest Back Court in NBA History.”

Klay Thompson Thought About Returning to Golden State

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klay Thompson was asked if he had the Golden State Warriors as one of his options in free agency last summer.

“A little bit,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I’m so grateful for the support I have in the region. Just going to breakfast this morning and seeing familiar faces, it was awesome. And I’m very, very grateful for the fandom. It really inspires me to keep going.”

Thompson signed a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, though he has a player option for the second season.