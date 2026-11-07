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Golden State Warriors Post 3-Word Message After Splash Brothers Reunion

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Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Splash Brothers, Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors guards Klay Thompson #11 of the Miami Heat in the first quarter at Chase Center on November 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors welcomed the Miami Heat to the Chase Center as they continued their six-game homestand.

The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games, beating the Heat 120-100 after an offensive onslaught in the third quarter.

The game also featured the reunion of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, more famously known as The Splash Brothers.

Golden State Warriors Share Splash Brothers Post

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson
GettyStephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award and the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In an Instagram post after the game, the Golden State Warriors shared a three-word message featuring Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors included a photo of the former teammates dapping each other up after the Warriors’ win. They also included a reel of the interaction between one of the greatest duos in NBA history.

“Bonds beyond basketball,” the Warriors wrote.

Curry and Thompson were teammates for 13 seasons, forming a “Big 3” with Draymond Green to create the Warriors dynasty. They won four NBA championships together in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. They also made the NBA Finals in 2016 and 2019, marking their dominance for nearly a decade.

Thompson left the Warriors in the summer of 2024 and entered free agency. He joined the Dallas Mavericks, spending two seasons there before becoming a free agent again. He signed with the Miami Heat at the age of 36.

Warriors Fans React to Splash Brothers Reunion

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry
GettyKlay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks (L) and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (R) shake hands at center court while they warm up prior to the start of their game at Chase Center on December 25, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Here are some of the reactions to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson together again for a brief period:

@moonrockmoc: “Splash brothers forever”

@bombo.fromsomewhere: “Splash brothers 4L”

@rileyj0rd: “You can always retire a Warrior Klay, you know you belong here…”

@ro87: “Klay always looks half way annoyed and excited to see Steph”

@gerrenpeterson: “Still hurts to see them on opposite teams! Front office what have you done”

@tyler_liugraver: “Steph finna tell bro just come back to the team”

@xxr.esau: “Thompson and Curry reunited in The Bay”

@kwabena_piesie: “The Greatest Back Court in NBA History.”

Klay Thompson Thought About Returning to Golden State

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klay Thompson was asked if he had the Golden State Warriors as one of his options in free agency last summer.

“A little bit,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I’m so grateful for the support I have in the region. Just going to breakfast this morning and seeing familiar faces, it was awesome. And I’m very, very grateful for the fandom. It really inspires me to keep going.”

Thompson signed a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, though he has a player option for the second season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Post 3-Word Message After Splash Brothers Reunion

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