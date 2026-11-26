After the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Cup on Wednesday, coach Steve Kerr shared an honest remark about the team’s goal for the in-season tournament.

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ 129-110 win, Kerr revealed that the Warriors want to advance to the NBA Cup knockout rounds. They want to beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday to give themselves a shot at getting out of the group stage.

“That’s why we kept our guys out there at the end of the game,” Kerr said. “We got obviously pummeled in San Antonio, so the point differential, we were trying to make up for some of that, so we’ll see. We got to go.

“The only way we can advance is to beat Portland,” he continued. “And then we probably need a little help, yeah, we’re going for it. … I think everybody really enjoys the cup. Everybody wants to, and the players really want to advance, and so we’re going for it.”

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There’s a four-way tie among the Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Warriors are third because of their poor point differential.

The Spurs are first, followed by the Blazers, with the Lakers in fourth. The Kings finished last with a 0-4 record.

Can Warriors Advance to NBA Cup Knockout Stage?

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to make the NBA Cup knockout stage if they beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at the Moda Center. They will also need the Los Angeles Lakers to win against the San Antonio Spurs since they own the tie-breaker against the Lakers.

According to Bleacher Report, the Warriors can still advance even if the Spurs beat the Lakers. They just have to win by a wide margin against the Blazers, which is going to be a hard task.

The Blazers are coming off an impressive 116-111 win against the Spurs on Wednesday.

Warriors-Blazers Preview

With the way the Warriors tried to improve their point differential against the Kings and how the Blazers looked energized after beating the Spurs, Friday’s matchup will definitely be exciting.

The Warriors enter the matchup on a two-game winning streak, while the Blazers have also won two in a row.

The Blazers are 4-2 at home this season, while the Warriors are just 2-7 on the road. They are also on a five-game losing streak away from the Chase Center and have not won on the road in November.

Friday’s tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST.