On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors forward Georges Niang was praised after they beat the Sacramento Kings in the group stage of the 2026 NBA Cup.

In his postgame media availability, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Niang’s legendary nickname, “The Minivan.” Kerr showed love for the veteran who previously played for Golden State’s G League affiliate nearly a decade ago.

“One of the great nicknames in sports, in my opinion,” Kerr said. “I’ve always loved Georges. We had him here nine years ago in our G League program. He’s always been one of my favorite players as an opponent. Just watching him, watching his brain at work, he’s just really, really smart, and he’s physical, and he’s competitive, and he’s really skilled.

“Great three-point shooter, great passer, so fits in really well with our group,” the coach continued. “He’s also an unbelievable presence in the locker room. Just a hilarious guy, brings the humor and the joy every day. And then you combine that with his competitiveness, his feistiness, he’s just an amazing teammate.”

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Niang finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists as the Warriors beat the Kings 129-110.

The Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. They need a win in Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers to beat the San Antonio Spurs to advance to the knockout stage.

Georges Niang on Setting the Tone in Golden State’s Win

Speaking to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, Georges Niang was asked about his impact in the Warriors’ win against the Kings. He didn’t want to take the credit for setting the tone, pointing the praise to returning teammate Brandon Williams.

“I think in these cup games point differential is a real thing, so we wanted to kind of come out and set the tone and be aggressive,” Niang said. “Obviously, the second quarter wasn’t the greatest. But I think in the second half, just having Brandon Williams take the ball into the hoop, and it seemed like it worked.”

Williams returned after a six-game absence due to a left hamstring injury. He played 13 minutes and contributed 14 points off the bench.

Warriors vs. Blazers Next

The Warriors visit the Moda Center on Friday to take on the Blazers in the final game of the NBA Cup group stage.

It’s the first matchup of the season between the two teams. Both teams are on a two-game winning streak entering the game.

However, the Blazers are coming off an impressive win against the Spurs. That result has forced an exciting final group stage day.

The Warriors-Blazers game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. EST.