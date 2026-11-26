The five-game losing streak that the Golden State Warriors endured in the initial stages of the absence of Stephen Curry surely left fans and observers wondering, credibly, whether the team would be capable of winning another game at all until their star point guard comes back. Curry’s absence drained the offense of life, it seemed, as the Warriors could not scratch together 100 points, it seemed, even if they played five quarters. Not only were the role players (Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green) affected, but even confident budding star Yaxel Lendeborg was badly thrown by not having Curry on the floor and by the severity of the losses the Warriors suffered without him.

On Wednesday, though, the Warriors finally looked like themselves, pummeling the lifeless Kings (who woke up and eventually made a slight comeback), 129-110. It was a breakout for a team that had notched a win against the Celtics back on Sunday, but had won that one just, 88-87.

Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Was Sick

Lendeborg was not quite himself even amid the Warriors big night, which featured 24 points from De’Anthony Melton and 22 from Gui Santos. The star rookie posted just 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting, with eight rebounds and three steals (but four turnovers).

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, after the game, explained what was going on with Lendeborg, who was questionable to play with an illness.

Said Kerr: “Yaxel’s size and skill gives him the ability to impact the game in so many ways. It wasn’t his best night. He’s been sick the last couple of days. So, I was really proud of him for literally gutting it out. Sorry, that was a bad pun. But he, because of his size, he can back people down, he causes problems for the defense.

:I’m hopeful that he’s feeling better and finds his rhythm here in the next couple of days. He missed yesterday’s practice, which hurt him because we had a great practice and went through a lot of stuff. He missed some things that we had done. Hopefully, he will be healthy here in the next couple of days.”

The Warriors are off for Thanksgiving but will play again on Friday in Portland at 9:30 p.m. ET.