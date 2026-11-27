On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings as part of the 2026 NBA Cup. It was also the first matchup between two of the top rookies this season, Yaxel Lendeborg and Darius Acuff Jr.

Speaking to Devon Henderson of The Athletic, Lendeborg made his feelings clear about Acuff not getting picked higher in the draft. He was surprised because of how good the point guard was in his freshman season at Arkansas.

“(Acuff) definitely got overlooked,” Lendeborg said. “Mine makes a lot more sense than his because I’m a little older, but he’s the same age as all those guys and putting up the same kind of numbers. I don’t know how you could pass up on him.”

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Acuff was drafted at 19 years old, while Lendeborg was already 23 when his name was called up.

While Acuff put up numbers as a freshman, Lendeborg helped Michigan win their first NCAA championship since 1989.

They are the current favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award, with Acuff edging out Lendeborg by a little bit, according to Kalshi.

Yaxel Lendeborg in Disbelief of Darius Acuff’s Current Role

In addition to getting overlooked in the draft, Yaxel Lendeborg was also surprised by how quickly Darius Acuff Jr. was able to adapt as the first scoring option for an NBA franchise.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it so well,” Lendeborg told The Athletic. “For him, he’s probably been dealing with that his whole life. Honestly, me, I’ve never really had that. I’ve always played off of somebody. It’s different. I can only imagine how long it took him to adapt. It’s crazy to see.”

In 18 games so far this season, Acuff is averaging 24.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He’s leading all rookies in points and assists per game.

On the other hand, Lendeborg is putting up 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Warriors also have a better record at 10-8, while the Kings are at the bottom with a record of 2-16.

Darius Acuff Jr. Tops This Week’s Rookie Ladder

This week’s rookie ladder had a new leader in Darius Acuff Jr. He moved from third to first after a very good week, averaging 21.8 points and 7.5 assists in four games.

Last week’s top rookie, Yaxel Lendeborg, fell to fourth after struggling with his shot during the Warriors’ recent road trip. He averaged just 12.0 points in three games and shot 33.3 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from 3-point range.

Cameron Boozer, who is out for a month due to a sprained ankle, is at second, followed by AJ Dybantsa at third, and Aday Mara made his way into the top five.