The Golden State Warriors finally have a firm date for their next update on Stephen Curry. Whether it brings them any closer to getting their superstar back remains to be seen.

Curry will undergo his official injury re-evaluation Friday, Nov. 27, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, who reported the development Wednesday evening.

The examination comes just over two weeks after the two-time NBA MVP suffered an oblique abdominal tear during Golden State’s Nov. 11 loss to the Houston Rockets.

It marks a significant checkpoint in Curry’s recovery, although the Warriors have not announced when he might return to the court.

For a team trying to stay competitive in the Western Conference without its offensive centerpiece, Friday’s evaluation could provide some much-needed clarity.

Stephen Curry Injury Update: Warriors Set Friday Re-evaluation

Curry sustained the injury early in Golden State’s 115-108 loss to Houston.

The 38-year-old guard exited with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter after experiencing discomfort in his right abdominal area.

He did not return.

An MRI later confirmed an oblique abdominal tear, prompting the Warriors to announce Nov. 12 that Curry would be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The team initially provided no specific return date.

Slater’s latest report establishes Friday as the next major step in the recovery process.

However, reevaluation does not necessarily mean clearance to play.

The Warriors will need to determine how the injured muscle has responded to treatment before deciding whether Curry can increase his basketball activity.

Golden State also has reason to approach his recovery cautiously.

Oblique injuries can affect the twisting and rotational movements essential to a basketball player’s shooting and overall mobility.

Those demands are particularly important for Curry, whose game relies heavily on movement, balance and shooting mechanics.

Before getting hurt, Curry was enjoying another remarkable offensive season.

He averaged 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds through 10 games while shooting 50% from the field and 45.7% from 3-point range.

His absence has forced coach Steve Kerr to rethink Golden State’s offensive approach.

Warriors Await Stephen Curry Return Amid Injury Problems

The Warriors have struggled to replace Curry’s production.

Their challenges became particularly apparent during a five-game road losing streak, when an already depleted roster struggled to generate consistent offense.

Golden State subsequently returned home and edged the Boston Celtics 88-87 on Sunday behind a strong defensive performance.

Kerr acknowledged that the team’s offensive limitations have forced a change in priorities.

Without Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody, the Warriors have leaned more heavily on defense to remain competitive.

Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski have also taken on additional ballhandling responsibilities.

Meanwhile, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has assumed a larger offensive role.

The Warriors face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday before traveling to Portland for an NBA Cup matchup Friday.

Curry’s re-evaluation is scheduled for the same day as the Portland game, although no timetable for his return has been announced.

Golden State’s immediate concern is ensuring its franchise cornerstone makes a full recovery.

Friday’s medical assessment should offer a clearer picture of his progress and what comes next.

Until then, the Warriors must continue navigating life without the player who makes their offense work.