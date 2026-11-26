Yaxel Lendeborg doesn’t need another reason to play with something to prove. The Golden State Warriors rookie already has 10 of them.

But the latest NBA Rookie Ladder gave him one more.

After spending the previous two weeks atop the rankings, Lendeborg dropped to fourth Wednesday, a slide that didn’t sit particularly well with the 24-year-old forward.

“I saw the rankings today. I was No. 4. I was a little upset about that,” Lendeborg told Devon Henderson of The Athletic before the Warriors’ 129-110 NBA Cup victory over the Sacramento Kings.

He didn’t spend the evening sulking.

Instead, Lendeborg finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals as Golden State secured a much-needed victory at Chase Center.

His matchup with Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr., who claimed the top spot in the latest rankings, provided another glimpse of a budding Northern California rivalry.

More importantly, it showed why Lendeborg believes his place among the league’s best rookies is far from settled.

Yaxel Lendeborg Responds to Falling in NBA Rookie Rankings

Lendeborg entered the season with expectations that rarely accompany an ordinary No. 11 draft pick.

The former Michigan standout was already 24 when Golden State selected him, raising questions about his long-term upside compared with younger prospects.

His production quickly challenged those concerns.

Lendeborg scored 87 points through his first four NBA games, the most by a Warriors rookie since Wilt Chamberlain in 1959-60.

He also climbed from second to first in the Rookie Ladder before falling to fourth this week.

His recent decline has coincided with Stephen Curry’s absence.

With Curry sidelined by a right oblique tear since Nov. 11, opposing defenses have devoted more attention to Lendeborg.

His scoring dipped to 13.6 points per game over the six full games following Curry’s injury.

Still, the rookie is averaging approximately 19 points and seven rebounds this season.

The increased defensive attention has presented a different challenge, but Lendeborg isn’t using it as an excuse.

And his frustration doesn’t extend to Acuff.

The Warriors forward praised Sacramento’s young guard, who entered the league as the seventh overall pick.

“(Acuff) definitely got overlooked,” Lendeborg told The Athletic.

Lendeborg acknowledged that his own age likely contributed to teams passing on him.

Warriors Rookie Sends Message to Teams That Passed on Him

The two rookies offered contrasting performances Wednesday.

Acuff recorded 22 points and nine assists, while Lendeborg contributed across the floor, including a crucial defensive play against Sacramento’s leading rookie scorer.

Lendeborg blocked Acuff’s jumper during a third-quarter Kings rally before helping create a 3-pointer for Georges Niang on the ensuing possession.

Golden State eventually pulled away for a 19-point victory.

The performance reinforced what coach Steve Kerr has seen from his rookie despite the team’s recent struggles without Curry.

“It’s very impressive,” Kerr said before the game, referring to the two rookies’ strong starts.

For Lendeborg, however, early recognition means little without sustained production.

He knows the rankings will change again.

And after watching himself tumble three spots, he has a message for the teams that underestimated him.

“Just got to get back out there,” Lendeborg told The Athletic, “and continue showing that a lot of teams made mistakes by overlooking us.”