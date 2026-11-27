Anthony Davis reportedly has no plans to stay with the Washington Wizards past the NBA trade deadline — welcome news for the Golden State Warriors as they pursue the 10-time All-Star.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Warriors — who explored acquiring Davis this past offseason — know he’s seeking a big payday in 2027, yet they are willing to pursue a trade anyway.

“They (Warriors) were kind of reconnected recently to Anthony Davis, who’s somebody that they had looked at in the summer,” Amick told “The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross” on Thursday [H/T BasketballNews].

“… They knew that AD wanted to get paid. … Nobody believes that AD wants to stay there. Nobody believes that the Wizards want to pay AD anything close to what he’s hoping for,” added Amick.

Warriors Trade Target: Anthony Davis

There is already a blueprint for the Warriors trading for a star seeking a new deal.

At the 2025 NBA trade deadline, Golden State landed Jimmy Butler amid his extension standoff with the Miami Heat, immediately locking him up with the new contract he reportedly required to commit to the Bay Area long-term.

As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Warriors extended Davis after acquiring him.

The Warriors trade rumors involving Davis were recently reignited by NBA insider Jake Fischer, who listed Golden State, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks as three “teams to watch” if the Wizards put the 33-year-old on the market.

“Multiple team cap strategists have indicated to me in recent days that they still expect Washington to eventually invite offers for Davis, convinced that the Wizards can’t afford to keep him after they committed nearly $215 million to Trae Young through 2029-30 if Young exercises a player option for that season,” Fischer wrote.

Anthony Davis Trade Buzz

Hypothetically, the Warriors could package Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green, salary filler and draft capital to pry Davis away from Washington. Alternatively, they could build a deal around Jimmy Butler’s expiring $56.8M salary. Either way, the Warriors definitely have the contracts and the draft capital to get a deal done.

Contrary to Amick’s reporting, Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, said earlier this week that his client is committed to Washington’s youth movement — ruling out a reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers or a move to another veteran title contender.

“Here’s what I’ll say to this … Anytime you’re trying to win a championship, you should be active at the trade deadline so there’s no surprise, Paul said of the trade rumors.

“And the only thing I have to say about AD is man, keep balling. AD is balling, Max. I think he’s enjoying part of the responsibility of leading some of those young guys.”

Heading into the season, league insiders had serious questions about Davis’ trade value due to his age and injury history. One month in, the 2020 NBA champion has completely flipped that narrative, averaging 25.6 points per game — his highest mark in over three years — and looking like his dominant old self.