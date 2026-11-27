Oakland native Damian Lillard won’t be on the court when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Cup on Friday.

Lillard has been ruled out with right calf tightness, joining Vit Krejci (left ankle fracture), Ja Morant (left hamstring strain), Shaedon Sharpe (right meniscus) and Chris Youngblood (right foot bone bruise) on the Blazers’ injury list.

The nine-time All-Star has appeared in all 18 of Portland’s games so far, looking like his old self since returning from the Achilles tear that sidelined him all of last season. So when Blazers PR announced he would miss time with calf tightness, fans immediately sounded the alarm — given how closely the calf and Achilles are linked. However, one fan quickly pointed out a crucial detail: Lillard tore his left Achilles, not his right.

“Calf tightness is the last injury you want to see Lillard have, but fortunately it’s not his Left calf,” wrote X account Sleeper Trail Blazers.

NBA Cup: Warriors vs. Blazers

Both the Warriors and Trail Blazers face a must-win game in the West Group C finale — though even a victory won’t guarantee a spot in next weekend’s knockout stage, as they sit in a four-way tie at 2-1 alongside the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.

In the lead-up to the game, NBA.com laid out the various scenarios for both teams.

Golden State advances if one of the following occurs: Clinches Group C with a win + SAS loss Win + DEN loss + MEM loss Win tiebreaker over any 2nd-place 3-1 team from Groups A or B Portland advances to Knockout Rounds if one of the following occurs: Clinches Group C with a win + LAL loss Winning tiebreaker over any 2nd-place 3-1 team from Groups A or B

Other West NBA Cup games on Friday include Lakers vs. Spurs, Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, Mavericks vs. Suns, Nuggets vs. Jazz and Pelicans vs. Clippers.

Warriors Injury News

Meanwhile, the Warriors have a clean injury report for the Blazers game — save for the usual suspects: Stephen Curry (Right Oblique Tear), Jimmy Butler (ACL), Moses Moody (Left Patellar Tendon) and Kristaps Porzingis (Not with Team).

Thankfully, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is no longer on the injury report after he was a late scratch against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday with an illness. He pushed through his ailment and played 31 minutes, earning praise from head coach Steve Kerr.

“It wasn’t his best night. He’s been sick the last couple of days. So I was really proud of him for literally gutting it out,” Kerr said of Lendeborg on Thursday.

“… I’m hopeful that he’s feeling better and finds his rhythm here in the next couple of days,” added the longtime Warriors head coach.

Warriors vs. Blazers tips off at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.