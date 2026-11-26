Draymond Green has been honest about how hard this stretch has been. The Golden State Warriors forward said he told head coach Steve Kerr to go ahead and bring him off the bench if that helps. Then he went out and had one of his best offensive games of the year.

What Draymond Green Told Steve Kerr

Green shared the exchange on Wednesday’s episode of the Draymond Green Show. Kerr texted him after the Warriors’ game against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 18 to ask how he was holding up. Green did not hold back.

“Basketball sucks. Getting old sucks. All of it sucks. Losing my mind, actually,” Green said on the show, describing his reply. “In that talk I said, ‘Coach, if you want to bring me off the bench, don’t hesitate.'”

Kerr’s Answer

Kerr did not take him up on it. He told Green that he and Stephen Curry are still the most elite two-man game in the NBA.

Green’s reply was simple. “But he ain’t out there. It’s hard,” he said.

Kerr has said before that moving Green to the bench was “not even a thought,” calling him the team’s best defensive player.

Green Knows Who He Is Now

Green did not pretend he is the player he used to be. He said so himself.

“I’m definitely not the player I once was and not in my prime, but I’m still very much so a productive winning NBA player,” Green said.

How the Golden State Warriors Bounced Back

He proved it on Wednesday night. Green had 11 assists and only two turnovers in a 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors had scored fewer than 100 points in five straight games without Curry, and this time the offense came alive.

De’Anthony Melton led the way with 24 points, all on 8-of-12 shooting from three. Gui Santos went 8-of-11 from the field. Brandon Williams returned from a hamstring injury and scored 14 points in 13 minutes off the bench.

Brandin Podziemski made his first five shots and finished with six assists and no turnovers. Yaxel Lendeborg added 15 points and eight rebounds. Golden State led 44-19 after the first quarter.

“Two good practices in a row,” Kerr said. “Building rhythm, getting better with our recognition of what we’re trying to do. We were due.”

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors still need Curry, and the next update on his oblique injury is expected around Thanksgiving. Until then, Golden State will lean on nights like this one, when the shots fell and the ball kept moving.

Green was at the center of it, with 11 assists and a steady hand. His offer to Kerr is on the record, but for now the coach has no reason to take him up on it.