Draymond Green is not finished with Eddie Johnson, and now Baron Davis is part of it. The Golden State Warriors forward used a long segment on The Draymond Green Show to answer Davis, and he did not hold back.

What Draymond Green Said to Baron Davis

It started over Green’s Hall of Fame case. Johnson, a Phoenix Suns broadcaster, argued that Green’s impact is weighed down by his offensive numbers. Green responded, and Johnson answered back.

Davis then joined in. He said it is hard to make the NBA and that no one with a long career in the league is a loser, a nod to Johnson’s 17-year career.

Green disagreed on the show. “Everybody’s not a winner,” he said. “I ain’t teaching my kids that. There’s a winner and a loser. Period. Always.”

He made clear he was not dismissing what it takes to get there. “Yes, making it to the NBA is a great feat that all those guys talking about did. Never once debated that,” Green said. “It’s hard to still be in the NBA in your fifteenth [year]; it’s all hard. Choose your hard.”

Then he put the responsibility on the person. “Whether you become a career loser, that’s on you,” Green said.

Draymond Green DISAGREES with Baron Davis that everybody who makes the NBA is a winner: “That’s bullsh*t. I ain’t hearing none of that. Everybody’s not a f*cking winner. I ain’t teaching my kids that. There’s a winner and loser. Period. Always. That will always be the case. If… https://t.co/XQoGxBBhAK pic.twitter.com/c6G1olARBb — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 25, 2026

How Green Used Michael Jordan in His Argument

From there, Green went after the idea that scoring should decide a player’s legacy. His example was Michael Jordan.

“No one says Michael Jordan’s the GOAT because he has 32,000 points,” Green said. He pointed to the way Jordan did it, along with six championships and six Finals MVPs. “If he had that whole resume and not the six championships — remove the six championships — you would say Michael Jordan is not the GOAT.”

Green Lists His Own Resume

Green then turned to his own career after Johnson’s resume came up. Johnson’s includes three Western Conference Finals appearances and a Sixth Man of the Year award.

“Remove my championships. Take all 4 of them cause those are Steph Curry’s that nobody else won. I still feel great about my career,” Green said.

He then went through the rest of the list. It includes four All-Star nods, two All-NBA selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award, a steals title, 25-plus triple-doubles, the Hustle Award and two Olympic gold medals.

How Draymond Green Is Playing for the Golden State Warriors

The timing stands out. Green is averaging 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists this season, and the scoring numbers are what his critics point to.

But his best work often shows up elsewhere. He had nine points, six rebounds and three assists in the 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics, and he defended Jayson Tatum on the final possession. Against the Sacramento Kings, he had 11 assists.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors still do not have Steph Curry, so Green will keep carrying a big role. The next update on Curry’s oblique injury is expected around Thanksgiving.

Whether Johnson or Davis answers back remains to be seen. For Green, the point is simple. He knows what he has done, and he is not backing down.