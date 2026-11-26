Amid his ongoing beef with Eddie Johnson, Draymond Green gave the Phoenix Suns legend his flowers for having a great NBA career.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors star gave a shout-out to Johnson despite their back-and-forth online.

“Shout-out to Eddie Johnson,” Green said to start the show. “Had a fabulous career, incredible career. 19,000 points scored, four conference finals appearances, Sixth Man of the Year. Fabulous career.”

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Green also continued to promote Johnson’s Edification podcast, which seemed like the main reason for the beef in the first place.

The four-time NBA champion also addressed his “loser” remarks and clarified that it wasn’t about players who didn’t win a championship. It was about having a “loser” mentality, which Johnson had for making things personal about him.

Draymond Green Makes Things Clear

In addition to Eddie Johnson, Draymond Green also addressed multiple personalities who had a lot to say about his “loser” comments, such as Stephen A. Smith, Baron Davis, Emmanuel Acho, Deron Williams, Charlie Villanueva, Theo Pinson and Raymond Felton.

Green wanted everyone to understand that it was Eddie Johnson who brought him up in the first place, using Steve Kerr’s recent interview. He didn’t have any beef with the people he mentioned, but he can’t help but feel that they took things personally, as if they were called “losers.”

The Warriors veteran explained that he only responded to Johnson because he felt personally attacked, just the same way he responds to Kendrick Perkins, whom he called a champion with a “loser’s mentality” for the things he had said about him.

Green even defended his stance against his friend and Warriors legend Baron Davis, who called everyone who made the NBA winners. He doesn’t believe in that because the winning mentality separates them from those with a losing mentality.

Is The Beef Over?

Based on what Draymond Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, the beef appears to be over for now unless Eddie Johnson makes another “personal” comment about him.

And Johnson did on the latest episode of Edification, wherein he claimed that Green won’t have a chance against him if they went one-on-one during their primes.

While Johnson has a pretty valid argument for being a great scorer, Green has successfully defended better, elite superstars from Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Kevin Durant over the years.

Johnson’s recent take was also roasted by many online, so it won’t be surprising if Green doesn’t respond to it and gives the beef a rest.