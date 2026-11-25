The Golden State Warriors are among three “teams to watch” as suitors for Washington Wizards’ Anthony Davis ahead of the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline.

Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks could all pursue Davis if Washington ever makes the 33-year-old available. While the Wizards remain committed to keeping the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, financial pressures may force a change of stance ahead of AD’s looming 2027 payday.

“Multiple team cap strategists have indicated to me in recent days that they still expect Washington to eventually invite offers for Davis, convinced that the Wizards can’t afford to keep him after they committed nearly $215 million to Trae Young through 2029-30 if Young exercises a player option for that season,” Fischer wrote.

Warriors Trade Target: Anthony Davis

Armed with up to four tradable first-round picks and several expiring contracts, the Warriors are in prime position to pry Davis out of D.C. if they choose.

Amid Fischer’s latest report, a compelling three-team Warriors trade proposal involving the Charlotte Hornets is making the rounds. The hypothetical deal allows Charlotte to offload reportedly disgruntled big man Naz Reid — along with the remaining four years of his five-year, $125 million contract — in exchange for Jimmy Butler’s expiring deal and a first-round pick. Washington replaces AD with a quality stretch big in Reid and a veteran sharpshooter in Grayson Allen, while absorbing Kristaps Porzingis’s non-guaranteed contract. They get a pick swap for their trouble. Meanwhile, Golden State lands 21-year-old French forward Tidjane Salaün alongside Davis.

On paper, the framework makes sense for all three teams.

Warriors Trade Lands Anthony Davis

Hornets would receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 first-round pick (via GSW)

Warriors would receive: Anthony Davis, Tidjane Salaun

Wizards would receive: Naz Reid, Grayson Allen, Kristaps Porzingis, 2029 first-round pick swap (via GSW)

Post-trade, the Warriors shave off over $10M off their payroll and remain $2.20M below the first apron. They maintain flexibility to extend AD in 2027.

Why the Warriors Do It

For Stephen Curry and Draymond Green — plain and simple. This hypothetical trade lets Golden State retain Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski and all their bench depth to pair with their two longtime stalwarts for one final championship run.

At the start of the season, pursuing Davis would have been ill-advised given his age and injury history. However, the 2020 NBA champion is clearly motivated ahead of a potential 2027 payday, averaging 25.6 points per game — his highest mark in over three seasons — on a career-best true shooting percentage.

A starting five of Podz, Curry, Lendeborg, Green and Davis — backed by a bench featuring Moses Moody, De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford — could pose a serious threat to the San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the Western Conference’s elite.