The Golden State Warriors visit the Moda Center on Friday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the final group stage game of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Warriors will need two things to advance to the knockout stage. They have to beat the Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers to defeat the San Antonio Spurs.

On Thursday, the Warriors announced their injury report for the NBA Cup matchup against the Blazers.

Stephen Curry – Out (Right Oblique Tear)

Jimmy Butler – Out (Right ACL Surgery)

Moses Moody – Out (Left Patellar Tendon Surgery)

Kristaps Porzingis – Out (Not With Team)

Friday’s game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST. It will be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Blazers

Stephen Curry remains out with a right oblique injury suffered against the Houston Rockets on November 12. Curry will be re-evaluated on Friday, ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The two-time MVP is expected to be out for longer, but it seems like his recovery is going in the right direction. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel predicted two more weeks will be added to Curry’s return timeline.

In place of Curry, De’Anthony Melton is expected to start at point guard alongside Brandin Podziemski.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody continue their recovery from their respective knee surgeries from earlier this year. Butler and Moody are both expected to play later this season, with Butler likely returning first.

As for Kristaps Porzingis, he is still away from the team as he takes a break from basketball. He is not expected to be back with the Warriors or ever suit up for the franchise again.

The Warriors and Porzingis’ representatives are working hard for a resolution, which is likely to be a trade before or at the deadline. Porzingis is reportedly still dealing with symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.

Warriors vs. Blazers Preview

The Warriors and Blazers have a similar NBA Cup record of 2-1. They are in a four-way tie with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

However, the Spurs are atop the West Group C standings because of their superior point differential. The Blazers are in second, followed by the Warriors and Lakers, respectively.

The Warriors can still top the group if they beat the Blazers, and the Lakers beat the Spurs. Golden State has a tie-breaker against the Lakers, so they are on top even if they both finish the group stage 3-1.

But what if the Spurs beat the Lakers instead? The Warriors will still have a chance to advance, but they have to beat the Blazers by double digits to possibly have the best record and point differential among second-place teams in the West.