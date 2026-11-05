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Warriors’ Al Horford Shares Personal Kristaps Porzingis Update

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Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Al Horford #20 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’s the third week of the NBA season, and Kristaps Porzingis continues to be away with the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors are reportedly withholding payments to Porzingis for not rendering his services.

Porzingis initially signed a two-year, $40 million contract to stay with the Warriors last summer. However, he failed to report for training camp and has been absent since a brief meeting with the front office and medical team before the start of the season.

Al Horford on Kristaps Porzingis

Al Horford, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyAl Horford #20 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s practice, Golden State Warriors big man Al Horford shared a personal update on Kristaps Porzingis.

They are in communication via text, but Horford won’t be providing any insight on what’s happening out of respect for his teammate, as reported by Joseph Dycus of The Mercury News.

“Al Horford says he’s been able to text Kristaps Porzingis, but that he has to ‘respect what’s going on and wait for him to say what he has to say,’” Dycus tweeted.

Horford and Porzingis were teammates with the Boston Celtics for two seasons. They won a title together in 2024.

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a separate article by Dycus, Horford further explained that he supports Porzingis amid his current ordeal and wishes nothing but the best for the 31-year-old star.

“I’ve been able to touch base with him a little bit, not very much, some texts here or there,” Horford, who played with Porzingis in Boston, said. “That’s really it. It’s been a few weeks now.”

Citing sources close to Porzingis and the NBPA, Dycus reported that the union is not planning to challenge the Warriors’ decision to withhold the player’s salary for not rendering his services.

Despite not making payments, Porzingis’ salary for the 2026-27 season will continue to count against the Warriors’ salary cap.

Golden State’s Plan for Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 and De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that the Golden State Warriors are not planning to void Kristaps Porzingis’ contract.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is exploring potential trades ahead of the February 11 deadline.

For opposing teams, Porzingis’ contract will allow them to part ways with a long-term contract to save money and acquire additional assets.

The second year of Porzingis’ deal is only guaranteed for $3 million, which makes it an even more attractive trade asset.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors’ Al Horford Shares Personal Kristaps Porzingis Update

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