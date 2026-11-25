Despite being in danger of missing Wednesday’s NBA Cup game, Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg received a confidence boost from coach Steve Kerr.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice, Kerr was asked about his main focus in helping Lendeborg improve his game as the season goes on. He gave a glowing review of his 24-year-old rookie amid a recent slump.

“Weak-side defense, and he’s getting a lot better the last couple of games,” Kerr said. “He’s really improved in that area. And then I think he’ll just feel the responsibility that comes with handling the ball quite a bit and just reading decisions and reading the defense and all that. Not a whole lot you can say. It’s more just experiencing it day in and day out.”

Play

Lendeborg has seemingly revitalized the Warriors with his impressive play in the first month of the season. He’s averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in the first 17 games of his career.

However, Steph Curry‘s sudden absence due to a right oblique injury slowed down Lendeborg’s production. His shooting has taken a hit, and he has been tasked with running the offense at times.

Yaxel Lendeborg Puts More Effort on Defense

After the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Yaxel Lendeborg admitted that he hasn’t been playing with a lot of effort defensively during the team’s losing streak.

However, Lendeborg has corrected his mentality against the Celtics, helping the Warriors snap a five-game losing skid.

“I feel like just indecisiveness, and it’s definitely all effort for real,” Lendeborg said. “I mean, I just gave a lot more effort. Like today, I kept just saying to myself over and over like, ‘Play harder, play harder, play harder,’ on the defensive end.

“I mean, I feel like I’ve made a lot more plays that weren’t even made by me, making them indecisive or having indecision and throwing the ball somewhere they didn’t want to throw it,” he continued. “And now they’re out of whack, and we get to play more set defense.”

Lendeborg finished that game with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. His efforts on the defensive end are a welcome sight since it’s one of the things he needed to improve on.

Yaxel Lendeborg Questionable vs. Kings

According to the Warriors’ injury report, Yaxel Lendeborg is questionable to play against the Sacramento Kings. Lendeborg is dealing with an unspecified illness, which could cause him to miss his first NBA game.

The Warriors are expected to evaluate him before the start of tonight’s game, which is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. The game will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.