Will Richard did not leave Sunday’s game with a clean slate. The NBA fined the Golden State Warriors guard $2,000 for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule, per Joe Viray of Golden State of Mind. The penalty came after the Warriors’ 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics.

What the NBA Announced About Will Richard

The fine came after the league office reviewed the game. Richard was assessed the penalty under the NBA’s crackdown on embellishment. Viray reports that non-unsportsmanlike flopping violations carry a standard $2,000 fine.

The league did not make it a bigger deal than that. It is a small hit for Richard and nothing that changes his role.

How Will Richard Played Against the Celtics

Richard played 17 minutes off the bench. He finished with three points, two rebounds and two assists in a game that came down to the final possession.

His night was quiet on the stat sheet. But in a one-point game, even the small plays matter, and the Warriors needed every one of them to snap a five-game losing streak.

Why Will Richard Matters to the Golden State Warriors

Richard is in his second season and played college ball at Florida. He has become a useful part of head coach Steve Kerr‘s rotation, and that has become more important with Stephen Curry out with an oblique injury.

He has done it while dealing with his own injury. Richard has been playing through a torn ligament in his left thumb that he suffered earlier this month. Through it, he has given the team energetic perimeter defense and floor spacing.

He is averaging 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Those numbers are modest, but the role is simple: defend, space the floor and keep the ball moving.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State is 9-8 and back above .500. The Warriors play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in the NBA Cup, then close group play against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Richard will likely stay in the mix for both games. The fine will not change his role, and the Warriors need what he brings while Curry is out.