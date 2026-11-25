The Golden State Warriors have been without backup point guard Brandon Williams since he suffered a strained left hamstring on November 9 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ahead of Williams’ possible return on Wednesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a strong statement about the speedy guard after Tuesday’s practice.

“I mean, he’s so fast, and on the road trip, we dealt with a lot of ball pressure, and that’s where we really missed him,” Kerr said. “His ability to just say, ‘Okay, you want to pressure like that? I’m gonna just take the ball right past you and create something.’ So, his speed is a real weapon for us. And it’ll be great to have him back.”

Williams is listed as questionable for tonight’s NBA Cup game against the Sacramento Kings. He will be evaluated before the scheduled tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Before going down with an injury, Williams was averaging 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 10 games.

Brandon Williams Hoping to Play on Wednesday

After Steve Kerr spoke to reporters on Tuesday, Brandon Williams took the podium and answered questions about tonight’s matchup. Williams was also asked about his recovery and the possibility of playing against the Sacramento Kings.

“I feel good,” Williams said. “Got the best trainers, best everybody here. So, hopefully I’ll be good for tomorrow.”

Williams is unlikely to start if he gets cleared to play. It won’t be surprising if he is on a minutes restriction in his first game back.

With Stephen Curry also out, the Warriors have been using a mix of Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green to facilitate the offense.

It hasn’t been effective since the Warriors have failed to score at least 100 points in each of the last five games since Curry suffered a right oblique injury.

But with Williams’ potential return, he gives Golden State a different look on offense because of his game-changing speed.

Warriors vs. Kings NBA Cup Preview

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are part of the NBA Cup’s West Group C. The Warriors are sitting fourth with a 1-1 record, but a win tonight could boost their chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

On the other hand, the Kings are 0-3 and are out of contention for the next stage. It’s their final NBA Cup game, but they will look to make it count against a Stephen Curry-less Warriors.

The two teams have split their season series in the last three years. Tonight’s game is also their first matchup of the season.