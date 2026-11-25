The Golden State Warriors previously had trade interest in Michael Porter Jr, and it turns out he will be available this season. A new report confirms that the Brooklyn Nets will hope to move on from Porter ahead of the NBA trade deadline in under three months. Golden State showed interest in Porter last season before both parties decided to move on.

Full Court passed revealed the following report from a New York Post paywall article:

“Michael Porter Jr. is “widely expected” by league personnel to be dealt before the trade deadline, per Brian Lewis.”

Another report saw Yahoo revealing Brett Siegel’s claims that the Nets are willing to trade everyone but two assets:

“On Tuesday evening, National NBA Insider and Reporter Brett Siegel reported that Mikel Brown Jr and Egor Demin are the only two untouchables for Brooklyn as the season progresses.”

Brooklyn is off to a terrible start as one of the worst teams in the league after adding more talent to contend for a play-in seed. Julius Randle and Porter are the best players on the team that other franchises could want. Golden State will have to decide fast whether they believe in Porter as someone worth trading for.

Why Michael Porter Makes Sense For Warriors

Last season featured the Nets shopping Porter for a short period in his first Brooklyn season. The Warriors and Detroit Pistons were the two teams most interested in Porter via various rumors and reports. Golden State ultimately ended their interest after Jimmy Butler suffered his injury.

The Nets also opted to keep Porter after he delivered career high averages. A trade still makes logical sense since Porter can help in many ways. Porter can average more points when Stephen Curry is out and move into a complimentary role like he did with the Denver Nuggets once the roster is healthy.

Golden State would likely have to part ways with either Butler or Draymond Green to make the financial aspects work. One huge issue for the Warriors is that Porter needs a new contract after this season, and they’ll be losing the cap space they prioritized freeing up ahead of free agency.

Why Warriors Will Likely Avoid Michael Porter

Porter has delivered some strong outings, but he’s clearly mentally checked out of the Nets situation. Recent lackluster games showed Porter taking a back seat to Randle and young players like Brown and Nolan Traore in the offense.

Golden State trading for Porter would improve the roster, but it also forces them to miss out on help elsewhere. Drafting Yaxel Lendeborg made the need for another forward less pivotal, especially if they decide to keep Butler once he returns from injury.

A center is clearly more important to Golden State after losing Kristaps Porzingis to his mysterious illness. The Nets could always add Day’Ron Sharpe to a Porter trade package, but the asking price would become more expensive. Warriors fans should start preparing for the team to stand pat and avoid making trades unless they find a cheap center upgrade.