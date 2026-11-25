The Golden State Warriors are set to release a medical update on Steph Curry on Thanksgiving.

It marks the two-week mark set by the Warriors after Curry was diagnosed with a torn right oblique muscle. He suffered the injury on November 11 against the Houston Rockets.

Ahead of Curry’s scheduled re-evaluation, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints predicted the two-time MVP’s return timeline.

“I’ve heard they’re pretty confident that he will be back sometime within the next 2 weeks,” Siegel said on Clutch Scoops. “Steph himself is really pushing to get back as soon as possible. He knows that the Warriors need him. … I think we’re looking somewhere within 14-21 days to get Steph back on the court.”

Since going down with the injury, the Warriors are 1-4 without Curry. They went on a losing streak before outlasting the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Their offense still needs work, though Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg looked better playing at home. They play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

Steph Curry Initially Reported to Miss Longer Than 2 Weeks

After suffering the injury two weeks ago, ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported that the Warriors were expecting Steph Curry to be out for at least one month before releasing the two-week re-evaluation schedule.

“I’m told that Stephen Curry is actually going to be sidelined for closer to one month with this oblique abdominal tear that he suffered,” Charania said via BasketNews. “And so the Warriors will be evaluating Curry in about 14 days, and at that point, they’re going to get a better feel for his recovery, how much time he’s going to need in his rehab, whether it’s going to require three weeks or four weeks, or more.”

Charania added that the Warriors were bracing for Curry to miss at least a minimum of a double-digit number of games. He has already missed five games because of the injury, and another two weeks will make it nine games.

The majority of NBA teams will get a long lay-off amid the NBA Cup knockout rounds, giving Curry more time to recover. However, the Warriors have a shot at making the quarterfinals if they win their final two group stage games against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Steph Curry, The Real MVP?

Before his injury, Steph Curry was putting up MVP numbers. He was averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in just 26.3 minutes per game.

Curry was also shooting an absurd 50.0 percent from the field, 45.7 percent from 3-point range and 98.7 percent from the free-throw line.

And with the Warriors scoring less than 100 points in their next five games, it showed how Curry might be “the real MVP” of the season.