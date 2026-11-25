The Golden State Warriors remain a team to watch if Anthony Davis becomes available. The problem is that the Washington Wizards have given no indication they are ready to trade him.

Golden State is among three potential suitors for the 10-time NBA All-Star, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, who also identified the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks in his latest trade reporting.

All three teams have previously been linked to Davis, whose future in Washington continues to generate questions around the league.

However, Fischer reported that the Wizards have no immediate plans to entertain offers for their 33-year-old star.

Davis also isn’t pushing for a trade, leaving the Warriors without a clear path toward acquiring him.

Warriors Named Among 3 Teams in Anthony Davis Trade Buzz

Fischer reported that Toronto continues exploring the center market after previously expressing interest in Davis and Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis.

Golden State and Atlanta remain teams to monitor because of their earlier connections to Davis.

The renewed speculation comes amid questions about Washington’s long-term financial commitments.

Several salary-cap strategists told Fischer they expect the Wizards to eventually consider moving Davis after committing nearly $215 million to Trae Young through the 2029-30 season, assuming Young exercises his player option.

Davis also holds a $62.7 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

Those commitments have raised questions about whether Washington can build around both veterans while developing its younger players.

However, Fischer cautioned against assuming a trade is imminent.

The Wizards have resisted suggestions that they’re preparing to move Davis, while the veteran big man has no current plans to request a trade.

That could change before the Feb. 11 trade deadline, but Golden State’s inclusion among potential suitors shouldn’t be confused with active negotiations.

Anthony Davis’ Strong Play Complicates Golden State’s Hopes

Davis has recently given Washington another reason to keep him.

The former NBA champion earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors Monday after averaging 26.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.3 blocks over four games.

His production helped the Wizards win three consecutive games following a difficult 4-11 start.

Davis followed that recognition with 33 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday’s 131-116 loss to the Boston Celtics.

For the Warriors, his potential appeal isn’t difficult to understand.

Pairing Davis with Stephen Curry could give Golden State another elite offensive option while adding a formidable interior defender alongside Draymond Green.

His rim protection and rebounding would address areas where the Warriors have often struggled to match bigger opponents.

Still, acquiring Davis would require a substantial trade package and complicated salary matching.

Golden State would also have to consider how much of its remaining roster and future draft capital it could afford to sacrifice.

Those questions remain hypothetical until Washington signals a willingness to negotiate.

For now, Davis appears focused on leading a young Wizards roster featuring No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

The Warriors, meanwhile, remain on the list of potential destinations should Washington’s position change.

But there is a considerable difference between being a team to watch and being a team with a realistic opportunity to make a deal.