Ahead of Sunday’s NBA Cup game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, Brandon Williams made a blunt remark about Steph Curry.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Williams got real about the impact of Curry’s absence on the Warriors’ overall performance.

“I ain’t gonna lie, that sh*t been tough watching that, but I know exactly what I need to do,” Williams said via Thomas L. Murray of the New York Post. “Just watching from afar, not being in the game, you see a little bit more.”

The Warriors lost four straight games by an average margin of 27.3 points since Curry was diagnosed with a right oblique injury. They also failed to score 100 points in that span.

However, the Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday after beating the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center.

Brandon Williams Upgraded to Questionable vs. Kings

With Steph Curry out, the Golden State Warriors could have used Brandon Williams to boost their offense with his speed. However, Williams has been out since November 9 due to a strained left hamstring suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to the latest Warriors injury report, Williams has been upgraded to questionable. He is expected to go through shootaround and get evaluated before the scheduled 10:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Williams could get downgraded to out or upgraded to available. He can’t wait to return to the court and have a positive impact on Golden State’s offense.

“I know that’s what they brought me in here for, to keep it rolling, keep it going, keep everybody organized,” Williams said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters before Sunday’s game against the Celtics that he expects Williams to be ready for Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup.

Steph Curry’s Return Timeline

On November 11 against the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry exited early in the first quarter after suffering an abdominal injury. Curry seemingly injured it during a physical play with Alperen Sengun, though the Warriors defended the Rockets’ center amid fan criticism.

Curry was diagnosed with a torn right oblique soon after and was scheduled to get re-evaluated in two weeks. His return timeline appears to be longer despite an expected medical update on Thanksgiving.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported that Curry’s injury could put him on the shelf for at least a month, based on previous players who suffered similar injuries in the past couple of seasons.