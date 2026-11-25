Veteran guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) is set to return to the Golden State Warriors lineup in Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

The development is a big boost for a Warriors team that has dealt with a series of setbacks recently, including Stephen Curry’s injury and Kristaps Porzingis’ sabbatical.

Before his injury, Williams had emerged as the Warriors’ top bench scorer, averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in just 16 minutes with an exceptional +11.7 net rating. His impact is underscored by the team’s record: Golden State went 7–3 in the 10 games he played, compared to 2–5 in the seven straight he has missed.

Warriors Get Williams Boost

In the last seven games without both Williams and Stephen Curry, the Warriors have scored a shockingly low 105.2 points per 100 possessions — dead last in the league. Williams hopes to re-ignite their stagnant offense upon his return.

“I know exactly what I need to do,” Williams said of re-igniting Golden State’s offense.

“Just watching from afar, not being in the game, you learn a little more,” he continued. “The offense gets stagnant at times, and I know that’s what they brought me in here for — to keep it rolling, keep it going, keep everybody organized.”

The fifth-year guard also admitted that it’s been “rough” watching the Warriors try to generate offense without him and Curry in the lineup.

“I ain’t gonna lie, that sh*t been tough watching that, but I know exactly what I need to do,” Williams said in the lead up to the game against the Kings.

Warriors Injury News

Williams is considered a game-time decision, though several Warriors beat writers expect him to play on Wednesday.

Star rookie Yaxel Lendeborg (illness) is also listed as questionable, while Jimmy Butler (ACL), Moses Moody (Left Patellar Tendon) and Stephen Curry (Right Oblique Tear) remain out. According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Williams is “expected to return” despite being listed questionable on the eve of the game.

“Yaxel Lendeborg is questionable for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Kings with an illness,” Slater reported via X. “Brandon Williams upgraded to questionable and expected to return after missing the last six games with a hamstring strain.”

The Warriors (9-8) are 6.5-point betting favorites to win their second straight game against the lowly Kings (2-15), a few nights after their upset win over the Celtics. The Warriors had lost five in a row before their gutsy 88-87 victory vs. Boston.