The Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center on Wednesday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages.

The Warriors have six players on their injury report against the Kings. Four players have been listed as out, while two players are tagged as questionable.

Stephen Curry – Out (Right Oblique Tear)

Jimmy Butler – Out (Right ACL Surgery)

Yaxel Lendeborg – Questionable (Illness)

Brandon Williams – Questionable (Left Hamstring Strain)

Moses Moody – Out (Left Patellar Tendon Surgery)

Kristaps Porzingis – Out (Not With Team)

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandon Williams will be evaluated before the scheduled tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST. They could be downgraded to out or upgraded to available.

The Warriors need a win to keep their chances of making the NBA Cup knockout rounds alive.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Sacramento Kings

Steph Curry remains out as he recovers from a right oblique tear. He will miss his sixth consecutive game and is scheduled to get re-evaluated on Thanksgiving.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are still sidelined due to their respective knee injuries. They are ramping up their rehab process, with both players expected to return this season, possibly in January or February, though Butler appears to be on track to be cleared first.

Kristaps Porzingis is away from the team after taking a break from basketball amid questions about his future. He is not expected to suit up for the Golden State Warriors, with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. working out a potential trade before the deadline.

Yaxel Lendeborg has an unspecified illness. He has yet to miss a game this season, but if he sits out, it’s not going to be a long-term issue.

As for Brandon Williams, he has not played since suffering his left hamstring injury on November 9 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams should give the Warriors a huge boost if he gets cleared to play tonight.

Warriors vs. Kings Preview

Tonight’s game between the Warriors and Kings will be their first meeting of the season. They have split the season series in the past four years, so it has been a very competitive matchup.

The Warriors are 1-4 in their last five games, coming off an 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics. Steph Curry’s absence has affected their offense, though Brandin Podziemski is doing his best to take on more responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Kings are also 1-4 in their last five games. They lost their most recent game against a short-handed San Antonio Spurs team missing Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper.