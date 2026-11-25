The Golden State Warriors did not get a pep talk when they sat down for film last Saturday. Assistant coaches Frank Vogel and Jacob Rubin told the players exactly how bad the defense had been, and nobody argued.

What Frank Vogel Told the Warriors Players

Nick Friedell shared the story on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast. He said Vogel and Rubin looked straight at the team during the film session and did not soften it.

“Guys, this defense is s*****, this is really bad,” the coaches told the players, per Friedell.

Nobody in the room pushed back. The players took responsibility, and they came away with the same message for each other.

“We can be better than this… Steph’s out and it’s a crusher… but the defense doesn’t have to be this bad,” Friedell said.

How Bad the Numbers Have Been

The film backed up the coaches. Since Stephen Curry got hurt, Golden State is 1-5. The team lost four straight games by 20 or more points, which matches a franchise low last seen in 1997-98.

The four-game road trip was rough. The Warriors gave up 120 points a night on average. The San Antonio Spurs scored 123, the New Orleans Pelicans 115, the Dallas Mavericks 116 and the Memphis Grizzlies 126.

Over the full stretch, they have allowed 113.4 points per game.

A Defensive Step Forward for the Golden State Warriors

The defense showed up on Sunday. Golden State held the Boston Celtics to 87 points and hung on for an 88-87 win when Jayson Tatum missed late.

It was not pretty. The Warriors shot under 40 percent from the floor. But Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg looked better playing at home, and the win ended the skid.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The next update is on Curry. The Warriors set a two-week mark after he tore his right oblique against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 11. They plan to give a medical update on Thanksgiving.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported earlier that Curry was expected to miss closer to a month, and that the team would know more at the two-week mark. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints said the Warriors are pretty confident he will be back within the next two weeks.

Golden State plays the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in the NBA Cup. The Warriors can still reach the quarterfinals if they win their final two group games, against the Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The message from the coaches was clear, and the win over Boston showed the Warriors can follow it. Curry’s return is still the biggest question, but the defense is something Golden State can fix right now.