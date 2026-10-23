Golden State Warriors Make Brandin Podziemski Announcement Before Grizzlies Game

The Golden State Warriors have issued another injury update on Brandin Podziemski, leaving the status of their recently extended guard uncertain ahead of Friday’s home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday, October 22, Podziemski is questionable for the October 23 matchup due to bilateral low back soreness.

The designation comes after Podziemski missed Golden State’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday with the same issue.

While the Warriors have not ruled him out for a second consecutive game, his availability remains in question despite head coach Steve Kerr expressing optimism about a possible return.

Is Brandin Podziemski Playing Against the Grizzlies? Steve Kerr was Hopeful

Before Wednesday’s season opener, Kerr offered an encouraging outlook on Podziemski’s recovery.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors coach was hopeful the 23-year-old would be available for Friday’s game against Memphis.

“Steve Kerr said the Warriors are ‘hopeful’ that Brandin Podziemski will return on Friday night in the home opener against the Grizzlies,” Slater reported on October 21.

Thursday’s injury designation keeps that possibility alive, although it stops short of confirming Podziemski will return.

The situation is particularly notable given his durability last season. Podziemski appeared in all 82 games during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Golden State rewarded him with a five-year, $110 million contract extension earlier this month, further establishing his importance to the franchise’s future.

But his fourth NBA season has begun with an unexpected interruption.

Podziemski missed multiple practices leading into opening night after appearing in all five of Golden State’s preseason games.

His return would provide Kerr with another ballhandler and playmaker alongside Stephen Curry, particularly as the Warriors navigate injuries elsewhere on the roster.

Warriors Face More Lineup Questions Before Grizzlies Game

Podziemski’s availability could also influence Golden State’s starting lineup against Memphis.

With Podziemski sidelined Wednesday, De’Anthony Melton started alongside Curry against the Lakers.

Melton played 21 minutes, while Will Richard and Brandon Williams contributed 20 and 18 minutes, respectively.

If Podziemski misses Friday’s contest, Kerr has already demonstrated how he can distribute the available backcourt minutes.

However, Podziemski’s versatility offers something different. His rebounding and secondary playmaking allow Golden State to use Curry away from the ball while maintaining another offensive creator on the floor.

The Warriors are also dealing with multiple injuries beyond their backcourt.

Jimmy Butler III remains out following right ACL surgery, while Moses Moody is sidelined after surgery to repair his left patellar tendon.

Kristaps Porzingis is listed as out because he is not with the team, and Charles Bassey is questionable due to right patellar tendinopathy.

Those absences leave Golden State with additional rotation decisions heading into its first home game of the 2026-27 season.

Friday’s matchup presents an opportunity for Podziemski to make his regular-season debut, but his questionable designation means the Warriors must be prepared to play without him again.

For now, the question is whether Kerr’s optimism translates into Podziemski returning to the court at Chase Center.