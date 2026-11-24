The Golden State Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday after narrowly beating the Boston Celtics 88-87. It was their first win since Steph Curry went down with a right oblique injury.

Brandin Podziemski led the way with 18 points, while Draymond Green made the game-winning defensive stop on Jayson Tatum.

Yaxel Lendeborg looked better defensively, though his offense hasn’t recovered from their skid.

Brandin Podziemski on Yaxel Lendeborg

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability, Brandin Podziemski was asked about his developing chemistry with Yaxel Lendeborg.

Podziemski had some positive remarks about his rookie teammate as they navigate life with Steph Curry.

“With Steph (Curry) out, I think it’s moving really fast for both of us in terms of our development together out there,” Podziemski said. “I mean, we’re both mature. We’re both figuring it out. There’s going to be some bad games, some good games, but over the course of time, especially with these opportunities we’re given, I think it’s going to work out for us.”

When Curry went down against the Houston Rockets two weeks ago, the expectation was that Podziemski and Lendeborg would carry the Warriors for the rest of their trip.

However, the Warriors couldn’t find their mark offensively and defensively in their last four games. They failed to score at least 100 points and lost by an average margin of 27.3 points.

Podziemski and Lendeborg have no other choice but to grow up amid Curry’s absence. They are going to be two of the most important players for the Warriors once the two-time MVP retires.

What’s Next for Golden State?

The Golden State Warriors are back in action on Wednesday, hosting the Sacramento Kings as part of the 2026 NBA Cup. The Warriors are currently fourth in West Group C, but a win should improve their chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

After the Kings matchup, the Warriors fly to the Moda Center on Friday for their final NBA Cup group stage game against the Portland Trail Blazers. They then return home for two games at the Chase Center, welcoming the LA Clippers on November 29 and the Utah Jazz on December 1.

The next four games allow the Warriors to grow and win without Steph Curry. They need all the momentum they can get ahead of another five-game road trip after the NBA Cup knockout rounds from December 12 to 20.