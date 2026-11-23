Despite dealing with a right oblique injury, Stephen Curry was in good spirits on Sunday during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Curry even had a hilarious reaction to Draymond Green‘s hot start in the first quarter, when he shockingly knocked down three 3-point shots.

In the video below, the two-time NBA MVP fell off his seat celebrating Green making three shots from beyond the arc six minutes into their game against Boston.

Play

Green, who is currently beefing with Phoenix Suns legend Eddie Johnson, seemingly entered the game looking to make a point about his offense.

The undersized center knocked down three 3-point shots to pace the Warriors against the Celtics. He finished the first half with nine points, three rebounds and two assists, with Golden State leading 44-42.

Draymond Green’s Beef With Eddie Johnson

Eddie Johnson, who has been vocal on social media over the years, reacted to Steve Kerr’s comments about Draymond Green’s impact when Stephen Curry is not on the court.

Johnson then questioned Green’s Hall of Fame resume, bringing up his individual stats rather than his impact on defense and championships.

The Warriors star wasn’t having any of it on his podcast and called out the Suns legend who has 19,202 career points but without a championship ring.

One of Johnson’s arguments against Green was that players like Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion and Kevin Johnson were able to carry their teams offensively and campaigned for them to be in the Hall of Fame.

However, it’s worth noting that Green has never been a scorer compared to the players Johnson mentioned. He has always been about defense, which basketball analyst Sam Vecenie pointed out in defense of the Warriors veteran and other Hall of Fame defenders.

Vecenie mentioned defenders Ben Wallace, Bobby Jones, Michael Cooper and Mo Cheeks, who are in the Hall of Fame without eye-popping offensive stats.

Just purely career box score impact:Draymond Green: 9/7/6/1/1 Ben Wallace: 6/10/1/1/2Bobby Jones 12/6/3/1/1Michael Cooper: 9/3/4/1/1Mo Cheeks: 11/3/7/2/0 Think there are more defenders in the Hall with low box score statistical resumes than people think. https://t.co/6id6nuIZ2Q — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 22, 2026

Vecenie even forgot to mention Dennis Rodman, who is arguably the closest comp to Green.

Draymond Green’s Legacy

Despite what fans are saying about Draymond Green right now, he has had a Hall of Fame career.

Green was the main defensive anchor of four NBA championship teams and six NBA Finals teams. He is arguably one of the best defenders in an era of basketball that had the best offensive players.

There’s a reason the Warriors’ dynasty had a “Big 3” with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green.

For his offense, he probably reached his pinnacle in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. He had 32 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in one of the greatest games in league history.