On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak after beating the Boston Celtics 88-87 at the Chase Center.

Draymond Green made a great defensive stop on Jayson Tatum, who missed the game-winning jump shot at the buzzer.

Green also had nine points, six rebounds and six assists as the Warriors won their first game since November 9.

Warriors Make Draymond Green Post After Win

In a post on Instagram, the Golden State Warriors shared an eight-word message about Draymond Green following his game-winning stop on Jayson Tatum.

The Warriors also included a video of the play, as well as images of Green hugging Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr.

“Needed a clutch stop, and Draymond Green DELIVERED,” the Warriors wrote.

Green seemingly entered the game with a lot to prove after his back-and-forth with Phoenix Suns legend Eddie Johnson on social media.

Johnson has been critical of Green’s play amid Curry’s absence and even compared his Hall of Fame credentials against legends like Kevin Johnson, Tom Chambers and Mark Aguirre, who have not been inducted yet.

The one-time Defensive Player of the Year showed off his “shooting” early, knocking down three 3-point shots in the first six minutes of the game. His offensive display even made Curry fall off his seat on the bench.

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However, Green ditched it afterward and focused on defense. He made a couple of big plays down the stretch as the Warriors earned their ninth win of the season.

Here are some of the reactions to the Warriors’ IG post, which has nearly 78,000 likes and more than 300 comments as of this writing:

@gailmoody: “Our man DRAY”

@br0therx: “Today was a good day”

@darkscorpio_22: “This is the energy we need from Dray from here on out. Our energy starts with Draymond. Starting us off with 3 3s gave us confidence.”

@gsw.journal: “Draymond is an elite defender”

@mayok_4presz: “Back in his element”

@_elistephens_: “That’s why he’s a HOFer, Eddie Johnson”

Draymond Green Roasts and Promotes Eddie Johnson’s Podcast

It seems like Draymond Green had the final say on his “beef” with Eddie Johnson.

Green shared what could be his last comments about the issue with Johnson, while also helping the Suns legend promote his new “Edification” podcast.

“It’s never the winners debating,” Green said via ClutchPoints. “It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it, and so let them debate. … What is it? ‘Edification?’ Yeah, ‘Edification.’ Check it out. Download it where you get your podcasts today!”

That’s probably a mic drop moment for Green, but it would not be surprising if Johnson had some clapback on his podcast soon.