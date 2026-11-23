A fake rumor involving four-time NBA champion Draymond Green went viral after the Golden State Warriors’ 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Popular parody account NBA Centel joked that Green was immediately drug-tested after the game for scoring nine points — more than double his season average of 3.6 points per game. The account attributed the fake rumor to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

NBA conducts drug test on Draymond Green following 9 point outburst. (Via@SharmsCharania)

The post had over 22K likes and nearly 400,000 views at the time of writing.

Draymond Green’s Legacy Questioned

Green has become the butt of jokes for averaging his fewest points (3.6), rebounds (4.8) and three-pointers (0.5) since his rookie year, yet his defensive impact remains undeniable. In Sunday’s win, for instance, he guarded Celtics star Jayson Tatum one-on-one and locked down the game-sealing stop.

Several former players, including Kendrick Perkins and Eddie Johnson, have sharply criticized Green, arguing that Stephen Curry carried him to four championships and that he cannot shoulder the offense in Curry’s injury absence. Ahead of the Warriors-Celtics matchup, Johnson and Green even traded barbs on social media — a spat that drew a mention from the Celtics broadcast team.

“Where you at, Draymond?” Perkins said on the “Road Trippin'” podcast recently, while discussing Golden State’s five-game losing streak after Curry’s injury.

“You can’t get 10 points? You can’t go out in today’s game and go get 10? I’m not attacking him personally! We’re talking basketball!”

Draymond Green Fires Back at Critics

Johnson, meanwhile, questioned Green’s Hall of Famer credentials, arguing that a player as offensively limited as Green shouldn’t be bound for Springfield.

“Name me a Potential Hall Of Fame player that will have that statistical personal Resume going into the Hall,” Johnson asked on X. “Then you have players like Mark Aquirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson not get in?”

Green fired back at Johnson, insisting there is far more to basketball than scoring. Following Sunday’s game-sealing defensive stop, he took aim at Johnson, Perkins, and the rest of his vocal critics.

“If you notice, it’s never really the greats debating, and it’s never the winners debating,” Green said of his critics.

“It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it, and so let them debate.”

Green also took issue with critics measuring his Year 16 production against players in their prime.

“You got guys comparing their young selves to my old self,” Green said. “It says a lot. You got people flexing their resumes, and if I flex my resume back, I’m the bully.”