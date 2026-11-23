After a rough five-game road trip, the Golden State Warriors were back at home on Sunday to host the Boston Celtics.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made some adjustments to his starting lineup, starting Charles Bassey at center and moving Draymond Green to power forward.

Green scored nine points in the first quarter and made the game-winning stop on Jayson Tatum.

Brandin Podziemski had a game-high 18 points, while Gui Santos came up huge in the fourth quarter when the Warriors were behind.

Steve Kerr’s Message About Gui Santos

In his postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr raved about the impact of Gui Santos, especially in the fourth quarter.

Santos scored six of his 13 points early in the period to help the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 88-87 and snap a five-game losing streak.

“He was awesome,” Kerr said. “I don’t think he’s been right physically for much of the early part of the season, and he looks like he’s coming around physically. The two threes he hit in the (fourth) quarter helped get us back in the game. All of his offensive rebounds, his hustle plays, I thought Gui was brilliant tonight.”

The Brazilian forward has been hampered by a couple of injuries this season. He missed several games due to left knee tendinitis before dealing with an inflamed right ankle.

In 14 games this season, Santos is averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He’s shooting a career-low 40.8 percent from the field, which could be attributed to his injuries.

Steve Kerr Makes Draymond Green Revelation

In addition to praising Gui Santos, Steve Kerr also had glowing reviews for Draymond Green’s effort amid an intense social media beef with Eddie Johnson.

Kerr told reporters after the game that Green tried to come off the bench if it was for the good of the team.

“I don’t know if Draymond would want me to share this, but I’ll do it anyway because he shares everything with you guys,” Kerr said. “But he told me on the trip, we talked, and and he said, ‘I’ll do whatever you need. Like if you want me to come off the bench, I’ll come off the bench.'”

“We’re constantly collaborating together,” the coach continued. “I told him I had no desire to bring him off the bench because we got to dig this thing out with defense, and he remains one of the great defenders in the league. He showed that tonight.”

Green indeed showed it, especially with several defensive plays in the clutch.