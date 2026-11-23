Draymond Green had just reminded the Golden State Warriors why he remains indispensable. Less than 24 hours later, his name surfaced in a blockbuster trade proposal that would send him across the country.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed Monday that Golden State acquire 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards in a deal headlined by Green.

The hypothetical trade would represent a dramatic gamble for a Warriors team trying to squeeze another championship run out of Stephen Curry’s remaining prime.

It would also come at the expense of one of the franchise’s most important players, fresh off arguably his best performance of the season.

Proposed Warriors Trade for Anthony Davis

Buckley’s proposal would send three Warriors veterans and draft compensation to Washington.

Golden State Warriors receive:

Anthony Davis

Washington Wizards receive:

Draymond Green

Moses Moody

Kristaps Porzingis

2031 first-round pick swap (top-three protected)

2030 second-round pick

2033 second-round pick

The proposal would allow Golden State to retain Jimmy Butler and promising rookie Yaxel Lendeborg while adding another established star alongside Curry.

Davis, 33, is averaging 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks this season.

His scoring, rebounding and defensive versatility would give the Warriors a dimension they have lacked, particularly with Curry sidelined by a right oblique injury and Butler recovering from ACL surgery.

However, Davis’ injury history and expensive contract make the proposed deal far from straightforward.

Draymond Green Delivers Timely Reminder of His Value

The timing of Buckley’s proposal is particularly intriguing after Green’s performance Sunday.

The four-time NBA champion played a crucial role in Golden State’s 88-87 victory over the Boston Celtics, helping snap a five-game losing streak.

Green scored nine points, connecting on three of his six attempts from beyond the arc.

But his biggest contribution came on Boston’s final possession.

With the Warriors protecting a one-point lead, Green defended Jayson Tatum and forced the Celtics star into a missed midrange jumper as time expired.

It was a vintage defensive sequence from the former Defensive Player of the Year, whose impact has rarely been captured by traditional statistics.

For a team missing its two biggest offensive stars, Green’s leadership and defensive instincts remain invaluable.

His performance also illustrated what Golden State would sacrifice in a potential Davis trade.

Although Davis would provide more scoring and size, he couldn’t immediately replace the chemistry Green has developed with Curry over more than a decade.

Anthony Davis Trade Would Be Major Gamble for Warriors

Golden State’s current struggles have renewed questions about whether its championship window remains open.

Davis could significantly raise the team’s ceiling, particularly if Curry and Butler return healthy.

A lineup featuring those three stars alongside Lendeborg would offer an intriguing combination of scoring, size and defensive versatility.

However, surrendering Green, Moody and Porzingis would leave the Warriors with less depth while adding another veteran with a lengthy injury history.

Davis also holds a $62.8 million player option for next season, creating additional uncertainty about the financial commitment.

For Washington, the proposal would provide future draft assets and shorter-term salary flexibility.

Still, Buckley’s idea remains hypothetical. There is no indication the Warriors and Wizards are negotiating such a deal.

Golden State must decide whether another star offers its best chance to extend Curry’s championship window.

Sunday’s victory provided a compelling reminder that Green still has something to say about that decision.