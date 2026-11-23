The Golden State Warriors needed this one, and they got it the hard way. They edged the Boston Celtics 88-87 at Chase Center on Sunday to end a five-game skid. It came down to the final possession, when Draymond Green stayed in front of Jayson Tatum and forced a miss.

How the Golden State Warriors Snapped the Skid

Golden State improved to 9-8 and is back above .500. The Celtics fell to 11-6. They were playing for the fifth time in seven days, and they lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

The Warriors started well. Green hit three of his four three-pointers in the first quarter, and Golden State led 27-20 after one.

Tatum kept Boston in it with a big first half. The Celtics took the lead early in the third quarter and went into the fourth up 75-69.

Then the game turned. Gui Santos hit back-to-back threes, and Yaxel Lendeborg followed with back-to-back layups for an 81-79 lead. Boston scored just 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Draymond Green Answers Eddie Johnson

Green had extra motivation. Before the game, he and Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson had a back-and-forth on X about whether Green is a Hall of Famer.

Green’s final line was nine points, six rebounds and three assists. It did not tell the whole story. He is arguably the best defensive player of his era, and the final possession showed why.

Tatum missed an open three earlier in the closing stretch after a miscommunication, but only because Green recovered in time to break his rhythm. On Boston’s last chance with 8.2 seconds left, Tatum went right at Green and settled for a contested fadeaway at the free-throw line. It missed. Tatum went 0-of-7 in the second half.

He’s promoting his podcast! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 y’all go subscribe to his show… also Eddie… Conference finals??? 🤣🤣🤣I wipe my A$$ with those. I’m Happy to carry your show though. If I came on your show, it would be the 2nd time anyone has heard of it. The first was me mentioning in the… https://t.co/wy6qXo5olO — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 22, 2026

The Overturned Podziemski Three

It could have been over earlier. With the Warriors up 88-86 late, Brandin Podziemski hit a corner three over Baylor Scheierman that seemed to put the game away.

Podziemski had also hooked Scheierman’s arm after the shot, trying to draw a four-point play. The officials first called a foul on Scheierman. The Celtics challenged, and the call was changed to an offensive foul that took the basket off the board.

Boston got the ball back, and Tatum drew a shooting foul but split the free throws. A Warriors shot-clock violation followed, and the game stayed tight until the end.

Who Else Stepped Up for the Golden State Warriors

Podziemski led Golden State with 18 points and seven rebounds, but he also had six turnovers. Santos finished with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and blocked Tatum on a drive.

Lendeborg had 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Charles Bassey added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Eleven players on each team scored at least two points.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State did it without Stephen Curry, and the offense still had a rough night, with missed open looks and turnovers. But the defense held Boston to 87 points, and the Warriors finally have a win to build on.