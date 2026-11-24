The Golden State Warriors were back on the win column after snapping a five-game losing streak on Sunday.

The Warriors outlasted the Boston Celtics 88-87 at the Chase Center to win their ninth game of the season and their first since November 7.

Draymond Green made a great defensive stop on Jayson Tatum at the buzzer, while Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg looked like they got their swag back after a rough road trip.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s Admission About Win vs. Celtics

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after the game, Yaxel Lendeborg was asked about what changed in his approach against the Boston Celtics.

Lendeborg admitted to putting in more effort on the defensive end compared to what he showed during the Golden State Warriors’ recent five-game road trip.

“I feel like just indecisiveness, and it’s definitely all effort for real,” Lendeborg said. “I mean, I just gave a lot more effort. Like today, I kept just saying to myself over and over like, ‘Play harder, play harder, play harder,’ on the defensive end.

“I mean, I feel like I’ve made a lot more plays that weren’t even made by me, making them indecisive or having indecision and throwing the ball somewhere they didn’t want to throw it,” he continued. “And now they’re out of whack, and we get to play more set defense.”

The rookie finished Sunday’s game with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. His defense has been an area that he needed to improve on, and he showed some effort against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Nevertheless, it’s still an adjustment period for Lendeborg as the Warriors continue to navigate life without Stephen Curry.

Steve Kerr’s Advice to Yaxel Lendeborg

Before Sunday’s game, head coach Steve Kerr appeared on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” and discussed one piece of advice he gave to Yaxel Lendeborg about handling his emotions.

“He wants to be great, and he cares so much, so he’s being a little bit too emotional with the ups and the downs,” Kerr said via HITC. “You just can’t operate that way. The season will grind you to death if you do. I love his investment and how much he wants to play and wants to win, but it has got to be more of a day-to-day stable approach, get better, understand how long the season is.”

Kerr added that Draymond Green even had to sit down and talk to the rookie, explaining the rollercoaster experience of an NBA season.