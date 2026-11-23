Popular Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg recently deleted his Twitter/X page on the top social media platform. Lendeborg entered the NBA known for his personality and showing that on social media during his college years. However, the early NBA start has seen the Rookie of the Year candidate quickly earning more pressure. Yaxel is the top Warriors offensive option with Stephen Curry injured and has had mixed results so far.

Lendeborg surprisingly deleted his Twitter and revealed why after Sunday’s win:

“Yaxel Lendeborg says he deleted Twitter off his phone. Says he was being “baited” too much.”

Anyone older than Yaxel’s generation could be confused over this, but being “baited” means he kept reading negative comments that impacted him. Lendeborg implied that he either was letting it impact his mood or made him want to respond. The smart move comes from Yaxel after he revealed that Draymond Green and Curry have been mentoring him.

Few rookies have as much respected leadership in their locker room than Lendeborg does with Curry, Green, head coach Steve Kerr, and injured All-Star Jimmy Butler. Most veterans try to talk younger players into dedicating less time to social media. Yaxel was seeing negative results from troll comments after poor performances to remove it from his life.

Why Yaxel Lendeborg Decision Is Noteworthy For Warriors Fans

Lendeborg is already beloved by Golden State, and fans don’t want him traded, despite the desire for a big superstar acquisition at the trade deadline. Yaxel and Brandin Podziemski are the only relevant younger talents on the Warriors roster who can be deemed part of the future.

Many pundits would look at Lendeborg deleting Twitter as a sign of maturity instead of getting lost in social media drama. Rumors indicated that Jordan Poole checking social media often after getting punched by Green made the issue worse for him.

Other young stars around the league have been caught replying to negative comments or even messaging critics. Kevin Durant is a veteran who has had multiple controversies due to not getting past this. Yaxel deserves credit for realizing an issue and removing it to focus on basketball improvements.

Yaxel Lendeborg Must Improve Without Curry

The next step for Lendeborg is to figure out a way to remain effective without Curry on the court. Golden State is missing Curry, Butler, and Moses Moody as three of the top players from the rather lackluster overall roster.

Yaxel and Podziemski are the only players capable of creating their own offense. However, Lendeborg has averaged just over 13 points on 30% FG shooting since Curry got injured against the Houston Rockets. The lesser play since then led to “NBA Twitter” getting on his case and trying to diminish his previous success with Curry on the court.

Regardless, Yaxel remains a top Rookie of the Year candidate and saw news helping his chances. Cameron Boozer is out for the next four weeks to remove one of the top candidates. Lendeborg must get back in the groove to have a chance at the award and to help the Warriors win until Curry is back.