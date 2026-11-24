After the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Draymond Green had a parting message to his critics amid an online beef with Phoenix Suns legend Eddie Johnson.

Speaking to reporters, Green discussed his back-and-forth with Johnson, who was critical of the four-time NBA champion’s lack of offensive impact amid Steph Curry‘s absence.

“I’m always gonna do what’s needed, you know? Green said via ClutchPoints. “I’ve always been that guy who does what’s needed, and that’ll never change. And if you know people want to debate what they think I should do, you notice it’s never really the greats debating, and it’s never the winners debating. It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it, and so let them debate.”

Green did Johnson a favor at the end of his postgame media availability by promoting his “Edification” podcast, which was likely the main point of the entire online squabble.

Warriors Icon Baron Davis Responds to Draymond Green’s ‘Loser’ Take

On the latest episode of “Gil’s Arena,” Golden State Warriors legend Baron Davis reacted to Draymond Green’s response to Eddie Johnson. Davis disapproved of Green’s use of “loser” to describe any NBA player who didn’t win a championship.

“I just don’t like the loser thing, man,” Davis said via BasketNews. “We’ve all played, and it takes greatness and hard work to get into this league. Not everybody’s going to win. There’s only one champion. So I just don’t like the loser thing because if Michael Jordan called us losers, I can deal with that. If Kobe (Bryant) called me a loser, I can deal with that.”

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Davis, who was Green’s former co-host on “The Draymond Green Show,” continued by defending Johnson. He described the Phoenix Suns legend as a great player despite not winning a title.

“You can’t call that man a loser,” he said. “He didn’t win a championship. He’s not a champion. I think it’s champions and non-champions.”

Eddie Johnson’s Latest Response to Draymond Green

Following Draymond Green’s latest remarks, Eddie Johnson used the opportunity to promote his “Edification” podcast, as well as a couple of his books titled “You Big Dummy: An Athlete’s Simple Guide to a Successful Career” and “The Son’s Revenge.”

Johnson also confirmed that he talked about Green for the majority of his podcast’s next episode.

“Episode 3 of Edification with Eddie Johnson drops Tuesday. Draymond, I spent 46 minutes responding to you personally. I also weigh in on Stephen A. Smith’s comments about the Lakers,” Johnson tweeted.

It seemed like the beef is over for now, unless something more explosive is said on the third episode of “Edification.”