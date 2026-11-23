Stephen Curry wasn’t on the floor for the Golden State Warriors’ dramatic victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, but the franchise superstar was right in the middle of the celebration.

Curry returned to Chase Center in street clothes as the Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak with an 88-87 victory over Boston on November 22.

On Monday, November 23, the injured guard shared an Instagram carousel commemorating his return to the arena, including a memorable photograph of himself embracing longtime teammate Draymond Green.

“Back on Warriors Ground 💪🏽,” Curry wrote.

The post quickly generated considerable engagement, drawing more than 41,000 likes within approximately 30 minutes, according to an Instagram screenshot.

It was a welcome sight for Golden State fans, even if Curry remains sidelined with a torn right oblique.

Stephen Curry Celebrates Warriors Win With Draymond Green

The first photograph in Curry’s Instagram carousel captures a smiling Curry wrapping his arms around Green, who played a pivotal role in Golden State’s victory.

Green helped set the tone offensively, knocking down three 3-pointers in the first quarter after entering the game averaging just 3.2 points per contest.

But his biggest contribution came on the final defensive possession.

With Golden State protecting a one-point advantage, Green contested Jayson Tatum’s potential game-winning jumper as time expired. The shot missed, allowing the Warriors to escape with the victory.

Brandin Podziemski led Golden State with 18 points and seven rebounds, including a crucial fourth-quarter 3-pointer that gave the Warriors the lead for good.

The victory was particularly meaningful after Golden State lost all five games of its previous road trip. The Warriors improved to 9-8 while extending their home winning streak to seven games.

Curry’s Instagram post captured the lighter side of a much-needed victory.

Although his absence has deprived Golden State of its leading scorer, the 38-year-old has remained visibly engaged with his teammates while recovering.

And judging by the embrace with Green, the Warriors’ franchise cornerstones were delighted to have something to celebrate.

When Will Stephen Curry Return From Injury?

Curry’s appearance at Chase Center was encouraging for fans hoping to see him back in uniform, but the Warriors have not announced an official return date.

The two-time NBA MVP suffered a right oblique abdominal tear during Golden State’s November 11 loss to the Houston Rockets.

An MRI confirmed the injury, and the Warriors announced on November 12 that Curry would be reevaluated in two weeks.

That places his next anticipated medical evaluation around Thursday, November 26.

However, a reevaluation does not necessarily mean Curry will be cleared to resume playing.

ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported that Curry’s recovery could take closer to a month, depending on his progress.

The injury has interrupted an excellent statistical start for Curry, who was averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc through his first 10 appearances.

Golden State’s next game comes Wednesday, November 25, against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Curry’s initial reevaluation date falls after that contest, making an immediate return unlikely.

For now, Curry is back around his teammates, and the Warriors finally have another victory to celebrate.

Getting their leading scorer back on the court remains the more important milestone.