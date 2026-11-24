Retired NBA legend Gilbert Arenas had some harsh criticism for Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. Following his hot start as a popular rookie, Lendeborg has slowed down with a couple of tough games after Stephen Curry got injured. Any rookie is bound to struggle more when an MVP level player on his team goes down, but Arenas felt it could present a bigger concern for the future.

The following concerns about Yaxel was shared on The Gilbert Arenas Show:

“I drafted a kid that was performing very well, and he looks like a guy we’re about to build our franchise up with. Now he’s shooting about 29, 30% from the field and he’s only averaging about 13 points since Stephen Curry left.”

Arenas made the point to indicate that the Warriors shouldn’t be fully sold on Lendeborg being a star for the long-term. The discussion also featured Arenas implying that this could be the time to sell high on Yaxel and land a more established star to help the veteran roster.

Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green reaching the end of their respective careers make it an interesting topic. However, Golden State reportedly believes in Lendeborg too much to move him right after finding productive youth for the roster.

Yaxel Lendeborg Game Log Without Stephen Curry

Golden State has played five games since Curry suffered his injury against the Houston Rockets and was ruled out for over a month. Lendeborg only had one good objectively good game in the box score during that time to create Arenas’ concern.

Yaxel’s game log in recent games without Curry:

Lendeborg’s counting stats are not impressive with his scoring taking a huge drop from his 21.7 points per game average before the injury. Shooting percentages are even worse with Yaxel shooting 31% from the field and 19% from three-point range since the Curry injury.

Why Warriors Fans Should Still Trust Yaxel Lendeborg

The older age of Yaxel entering the league with more college experience is partially why Steve Kerr trusted him, but he’s still a rookie. Lendeborg is playing against the best basketball players in the world and has no active All-Star caliber players on his team.

Getting Curry and Butler back should eventually free up that pressure now that defensives are fully scheming for Yaxel. Any rookie deserves more time, especially after Lendeborg had such a hot start to the season.

Expect Yaxel to start understanding how to get past these defensive schemes with more time and experience. Brandin Podziemski and Lendeborg are the only noteworthy shot creators on the team to give the opposing defense an ideal game plan of slowing them down. Arenas is being unfair expecting a rookie to carry a flawed team one month into his career.